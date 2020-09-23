Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House is accused of wrongly intervening to block John Bolton book

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:38 IST
White House is accused of wrongly intervening to block John Bolton book
Representative image Image Credit: whitehouse.archives.org

White House officials were accused on Wednesday of improperly trying to block former national security adviser John Bolton from releasing his best-selling memoir by falsely claiming it contained classified information.

The accusation was made in a letter filed with a federal court in Washington by a lawyer for former National Security Council (NSC) official Ellen Knight, a career official who oversaw the prepublication review of Bolton's "The Room Where It Happened." Knight had by late April cleared the memoir for its planned June 23 publication, only to then see the process "commandeered by political appointees seemingly for a political purpose," leading to a U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit to block publication, her lawyer Kenneth Wainstein said in the letter.

Wainstein also wrote that most, if not all, of the government lawyers Knight dealt with on the matter were "not entirely comfortable" with the strategy they were directed to implement toward the Bolton book. This allegedly included having Michael Ellis, a politically appointed NSC lawyer and former aide to U.S. Representative Devin Nunes, an ally of President Donald Trump, conduct his own prepublication review of Bolton's book despite lacking relevant training, and declare it still contained classified information.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Wednesday's filing follows published reports that the Department of Justice had opened a criminal probe into whether Bolton illegally disclosed classified information, and that a grand jury had subpoenaed his publisher, Simon & Schuster, and his literary agent.

While the White House was unable to block the release of Bolton's book, it is still suing to collect royalties and other payments Bolton receives from the book. Bolton has denied wrongdoing. His lawyer Charles Cooper said in a statement he was assessing how Wainstein's letter might affect the lawsuit.

"We did not solicit the letter in any way; it came as a complete surprise," Cooper said.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-U.S. business activity slows; house prices jump

U.S. business activity cooled in September, with gains at factories offset by a retreat at services industries, suggesting a loss of momentum in the economy as the third quarter draws to a close and COVID-19 lingers. Data firm IHS Markit sa...

NCB should probe if Kangana had said she took drugs:BJP leader

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Wednesday said that actor Kangana Ranaut is not above law and NCB should conduct probe if she had said that she was a drug-addict. If Kangana has said she was a drug addict then the NCB Narcotics Con...

German police raid meatpacking industry over illegal workers

Police searched more than 40 homes and businesses in five German states early on Wednesday as part of an investigation into foreign workers being illegally brought to the country to be exploited in the meatpacking industry. Police want to q...

Some social media stars chafe at COVID restrictions, angering authorities

A handful of social media stars and influencers have publicly flouted rules aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic and even encouraged others to do so, and authorities from the Netherlands to the United States are not happy.The online...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020