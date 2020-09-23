Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM urges PM Modi to ensure adequate supply of medical oxygen

Though the state government is launching an aggressive media campaign to educate farmers and people in general, giving the linkage with COVID, it is imperative for Centre to step in with Rs 100 per quintal compensation the state has been seeking for farmers to manage paddy straw, he said. The CM further urged the PM to direct the Chief Controller of Explosives, Nagpur, to clear the licence request for establishment of a liquid medical oxygen plant at Government Medical College, Patiala, under the PM Swasthya Surkhsha Yojna, the statement said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:12 IST
Punjab CM urges PM Modi to ensure adequate supply of medical oxygen
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct for urgent steps to ensure adequate supplies of medical oxygen from other states amid apprehension of its shortage with rising coronavirus cases. The chief minister said this during a video conference held by PM Modi with chief minister of seven states, according to statement. The CM also sought Rs 200 crore that the state government had requested as the next tranche of the central aid for the coronavirus management.

With experts suggesting possible aggravation of the coronavirus condition due to stubble burning, the CM reiterated his demand for fiscal aid by the Centre to farmers for defraying the cost on management of paddy straw. Though the state government is launching an aggressive media campaign to educate farmers and people in general, giving the linkage with COVID, it is imperative for Centre to step in with Rs 100 per quintal compensation the state has been seeking for farmers to manage paddy straw, he said.

The CM further urged the PM to direct the Chief Controller of Explosives, Nagpur, to clear the licence request for establishment of a liquid medical oxygen plant at Government Medical College, Patiala, under the PM Swasthya Surkhsha Yojna, the statement said. The prime minister while promising to look into the chief minister's request suggested that the state government should strengthen its COVID awareness efforts by involving the civil society even more aggressively.

He expressed confidence that Punjab will be able to reduce the positivity rate to less than 5 per cent and bring down the coronavirus fatality rate, the statement said. Noting that government and private hospitals in Punjab could end up facing a shortage of medical Oxygen supply due to the late surge of cases, the CM told the PM that with no manufacturer of medical oxygen, the state was dependent largely on three big manufacturers for liquid oxygen.

These are at Baddi (Himachal Pradesh), Dehradun (Uttarakhand) and Panipat (Haryana), but the Dehradun and Panipat plants are not supplying oxygen as per the state's demand, he said, urging to ensure the supply of medical oxygen from the states. The Panipat plant can supply more oxygen if the supply to Panipat Refinery is curtailed. His government, on its part, was in talks with industry to convert industrial oxygen to medical oxygen, he said. On the fiscal package, the CM said the Centre has released Rs 131.22 crore from the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund and after submitting a utilisation certificate for the whole amount, the state had requested the Centre for an immediate release of Rs 200 crore, which is awaited.

He said the Centre was requested to reconsider the limit of 35 per cent expenditure for COVID relief under SDRF (State Disaster Response Funds) from the overall availability of the resource envelope. He requested the PM to make this limit as an overall limit or removed altogether as the pandemic is going to stay for a long time. Updating the PM on the state's COVID situation, the CM said the last three to four weeks had seen a surge in cases and on an average in the past week, around 2,400-2,500 cases and 55-60 mortalities were reported daily. The virtual meet was also attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan besides chief ministers of six other states--Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Study by Indian researchers part of book on evolution

A study by researchers from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research JNCASR has been included in a book on evolution, the Department of Science and Technology said on WednesdayThe study by JNCASR, a Bengaluru-based institute...

Economy can be revived only by boosting consumer sentiments: FICCI president

The economy can be revived only by boosting consumer sentiments, which are weak and need measures like discount vouchers from the government to spur the pending, FICCI President and Apollo Hospitals Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy sai...

Czechs pay for summer of fun with new restrictions as coronavirus cases soar

In June, hundreds of Czechs sat down along a 500-metre table on Pragues Charles Bridge to celebrate overcoming the coronavirus pandemic with little loss of life.Three months later, the country has Europes second-fastest pace of new cases, h...

Kerala govt to look into possibility of legal challenge to farm bills

The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday decided to ask the Law department to look into the legal aspects of the possibilityof movingthe Supreme court against the contentious farm bills passed by Parliament, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. It ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020