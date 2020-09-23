Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi hails passage of Labour reforms bills by Parliament

The new Labour code universalises minimum wages & timely payment of wages and gives priority to the occupational safety of the workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:27 IST
PM Modi hails passage of Labour reforms bills by Parliament
The new Labour code universalises minimum wages & timely payment of wages and gives priority to the occupational safety of the workers. Image Credit: ANI

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has hailed the passage of Labour reforms bills by Parliament today.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "Long due and much-awaited Labour reforms have been passed by Parliament. The reforms will ensure the well-being of our industrious workers and give a boost to economic growth. They are also shining examples of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.'

The new Labour code universalises minimum wages & timely payment of wages and gives priority to the occupational safety of the workers. The reforms will contribute to a better working environment, which will accelerate the pace of economic growth.

The Labour reforms will ensure 'Ease of Doing Business.' These are futuristic legislations to empower enterprises by reducing compliance, red-tapism and 'Inspector Raj.' The reforms also seek to harness the power of technology for the betterment of the workers and industry both."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Study by Indian researchers part of book on evolution

A study by researchers from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research JNCASR has been included in a book on evolution, the Department of Science and Technology said on WednesdayThe study by JNCASR, a Bengaluru-based institute...

Economy can be revived only by boosting consumer sentiments: FICCI president

The economy can be revived only by boosting consumer sentiments, which are weak and need measures like discount vouchers from the government to spur the pending, FICCI President and Apollo Hospitals Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy sai...

Czechs pay for summer of fun with new restrictions as coronavirus cases soar

In June, hundreds of Czechs sat down along a 500-metre table on Pragues Charles Bridge to celebrate overcoming the coronavirus pandemic with little loss of life.Three months later, the country has Europes second-fastest pace of new cases, h...

Kerala govt to look into possibility of legal challenge to farm bills

The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday decided to ask the Law department to look into the legal aspects of the possibilityof movingthe Supreme court against the contentious farm bills passed by Parliament, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. It ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020