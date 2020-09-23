PM Modi hails passage of Labour reforms bills by Parliament

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has hailed the passage of Labour reforms bills by Parliament today.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "Long due and much-awaited Labour reforms have been passed by Parliament. The reforms will ensure the well-being of our industrious workers and give a boost to economic growth. They are also shining examples of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.'

The new Labour code universalises minimum wages & timely payment of wages and gives priority to the occupational safety of the workers. The reforms will contribute to a better working environment, which will accelerate the pace of economic growth.

The Labour reforms will ensure 'Ease of Doing Business.' These are futuristic legislations to empower enterprises by reducing compliance, red-tapism and 'Inspector Raj.' The reforms also seek to harness the power of technology for the betterment of the workers and industry both."

(With Inputs from PIB)