Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots: Politicos like Salman Khurshid, Brinda Karat gave provocative speeches, says c'sheet

"Several big names used to come to the Khureji site to give speeches against CAA/NPR (National Population Register)/NRC (National Register for Citizens), like Udit Raj, Salman, Khurshid, Brinda Karat, Umar Khalid (former JNU student leader)...," the witness alleged. The charge sheet further said that Jahan, in her disclosure statement, alleged that in order to sustain the anti-CAA protests, several known persons like Khurshid, filmmaker Rahul Roy and Bhim Army member Himanshu were called by her and activist Khalid Saifi on the instructions of Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 22:06 IST
Delhi riots: Politicos like Salman Khurshid, Brinda Karat gave provocative speeches, says c'sheet
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, CPM leader Brinda Karat and Udit Raj were among politicians who gave provocative speeches during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), alleged Delhi police in the charge sheet filed in connection with the February riots here. Police have referted to former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan and a protected witness in a case related to the north east Delhi riots and said that they told about the speeches in their disclosure statements given to the them. The charge sheet said that the protected witness have stated in the statement recorded, under section 161 (examination by police) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, that several big names like politician Udit Raj, Khurshid, Karat had come to the Khureji protest site and gave "provocative speech". "Several big names used to come to the Khureji site to give speeches against CAA/NPR (National Population Register)/NRC (National Register for Citizens), like Udit Raj, Salman, Khurshid, Brinda Karat, Umar Khalid (former JNU student leader)...," the witness alleged.

The charge sheet further said that Jahan, in her disclosure statement, alleged that in order to sustain the anti-CAA protests, several known persons like Khurshid, filmmaker Rahul Roy and Bhim Army member Himanshu were called by her and activist Khalid Saifi on the instructions of Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC). "In order to sustain the protest for a long time, several known persons were called by me and Khalid Saifi on the instructions of JCC, like Salman Kurshid, (filmmaker) Rahul Roy, Bhim Army member Himanshu, Chandan Kumar... gave provocative speeches because of which all the people sitting in the protest used to get instigated against the government," Jahan said according to her disclosure statement.

The disclosure statement of Saifi stated that during the anti-CAA protests held in January 2020 "Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogender Yadav, (senior advocate) Prashant Bhushan, Salman Kurshid... also used to come to these speeches." The supplementary disclosure statement of Saifi, which was a part of the charge sheet, stated that in order to sustain the protest for a longer time several known persons like Khurshid, JNU student Sharjeel Imam, JCC member Meeran Haider were called to the Khureji protest site. "In order to sustain the protest for a longer time several known persons like Kurshid, Sharjeel Imam, Meeran Haider etc were called to the Khureji protest site by me and Ishrat Jahan," he said in his disclosure statement.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Centre asks UP, MP to reach consensus for early implementation of Ken-Betwa link project

The Centre has urged the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to reach a consensus for early implementation of the Ken-Betwa river linking project and finalise the Memorandum of Agreement MoA for its implementation, according to ...

Study by Indian researchers part of book on evolution

A study by researchers from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research JNCASR has been included in a book on evolution, the Department of Science and Technology said on WednesdayThe study by JNCASR, a Bengaluru-based institute...

Economy can be revived only by boosting consumer sentiments: FICCI president

The economy can be revived only by boosting consumer sentiments, which are weak and need measures like discount vouchers from the government to spur the pending, FICCI President and Apollo Hospitals Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy sai...

Czechs pay for summer of fun with new restrictions as coronavirus cases soar

In June, hundreds of Czechs sat down along a 500-metre table on Pragues Charles Bridge to celebrate overcoming the coronavirus pandemic with little loss of life.Three months later, the country has Europes second-fastest pace of new cases, h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020