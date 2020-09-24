Left Menu
Development News Edition

Despite military wins against extremists, Iraq’s combat against terrorism is ‘far from won’, says President Salih

Before and after the emergence of the coronavirus, Iraq faced epidemics that were “no less deadly and dangerous to the world – terrorism and corruption,” President Barham Salih told world leaders in a pre-recorded address to the UN General Assembly.

UN News | Updated: 24-09-2020 02:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 02:36 IST
Despite military wins against extremists, Iraq’s combat against terrorism is ‘far from won’, says President Salih

“If we have defeated the terrorists militarily, the war is far from won,” the President told the Assembly’s annual debate, being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, he said, Iraq’s war against terrorism was continuing.

Mr. Salih warned against underestimating the danger of terrorism and stressed the all too real possibilities “of its return and the reorganization of its ranks”, and added that “any complacency, or preoccupation with conflicts in the region, will be an outlet for the return of these deadly groups.”

Rampant corruption

He went on to denounce the “rampant corruption and interference” that had harmed his country’s national sovereignty. Such acts would also impede Iraq’s efforts to combat terrorism and extremism.

Mr. Salih stressed the need to isolate the corrupt elements involved in capital flight. Faced with the scourge of corruption, the President called for the creation of an international coalition on the model of the coalition against terrorism.

He further urged the international community to stand with Iraq so that the crimes committed against the Yazidis, including the crimes of genocide, do not happen again. He detailed his recent meeting with Yazidi women, during which they told him of “the indescribable suffering” they continue to endure.

COVID-19 and misinformation

Calling on developed countries to support developing ones, Mr. Salih stressed the need to fight misinformation, which jeopardizes the lives of millions. Early planning can guarantee equity in the distribution of a COVID‐19 vaccine, he said, stressing that the international community must prevent its distribution from becoming a commercial act.

Within the limited health‐care infrastructure resources of his country, he said, Iraq is fighting the pandemic, while continuing its ongoing battle against the scourges of terrorism and corruption.

Change in Iraq

Forty years of war, blockades and terrorism, he reflected, is the lamentable history that Iraq carries. The plummeting oil prices in the global market and the economic havoc wreaked by the pandemic have exacerbated this burden.

Around a year ago, the country saw a popular movement in which citizens expressed a desire for change and dialogue. Pointing to reforms undertaken in response, he said that a new Government was formed in 2020.

The Iraqi people wish to usher in a new political age, he said, noting the intention to hold early elections in 2021. Calling for technical assistance from the United Nations, he said, “we do not want Iraq to become a playground for external forces.”

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Canada will spend big to combat coronavirus, saying now is not the time for austerity

Canadas Liberal government, insisting on Wednesday that this is not the time for austerity, promised major new investments and initiatives to help the country battle back from the coronavirus pandemic. The administration of Prime Minister J...

Nigerian pop star Yemi Alade wants to help women in new UN role

By Darnell Christie LONDON, Sept 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Nigerian pop star Yemi Alade called on Wednesday for coronavirus recovery plans to focus more on women, particularly in her home country, saying she planned to use a new role ...

Oil-trading bribery probe widens with new U.S. charges, guilty pleas

U.S. prosecutors charged a former U.S. employee of a Swiss energy trading firm with bribery and a Florida company pleaded guilty to bribery as a probe into corruption in energy trading widened in the United States.Authorities in the United ...

IMF official warns coronavirus will weigh on some economies for years

The coronavirus crisis is lasting longer than expected and it will take some countries years to return to growth, the No. 2 official at the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday. The Fund has provided some 90 billion in total financ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020