TN CM Palaniswami, DMK chief Stalin condole Angadi's death

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi. Palaniswami said he was shocked to hear the sad and untimely demise of Angadi and conveyed his heartfelt condolencesto the family members.

Panneerselvam said he was saddened and shocked and prayedfor Angadi's soul to rest in peace and added "may the Almighty give thestrength to his family to overcome this irreplaceable loss." Stalin, stating that he was deeply saddened to learn of Angadi's demise,conveyed his condolences to the family and loved ones. BJP nationalsecretary H Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi were among others who condoledthe death of Angadi.

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who died due to COVID-19at the AIIMS in New Delhi on Wednesday, was a four-time Member of Parliamentfrom Belagavi (Karnataka) consecutively since 2004. The 65-year old, survived by his wife and two daughters, was associatedwith the RSS from a young age.

The minister was instrumental in making the suburban railway project inBengaluru a reality, which was a long pending demand of the people.PTI VGNSS PTI PTI.