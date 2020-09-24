Islamic scholar P M Ibrahim Musliyar dead

Noted Islamic scholar and Qazi of Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Shivamogga districts,Al HajP M Ibrahim Musliyar Bekal died at a private hospital here on Thursday after a brief illness, family sources said. He was 71 and is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters.

Ibrahim Musliyar Bekalhailed from Naringana in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. Popularly known asBekal Ustad, he was the state president of Sunni Jamiyyatul UIlema and principal of Jamiya SaAdiya Arabic Shariyat college andchief editor of 'Al Ansar' magazine.

Musliar hadgraduated from the Deoband Arabiccollege and had served Soorinje and Bantwal Juma Masjids for twoyears each. Hehad later served as 'Mudarris' (educator) of Bekal for 43 years and came to be known as Bekal Ustad.PTI MVGSS PTI PTI