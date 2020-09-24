Left Menu
KSU chief booked for providing fake contact info during COVID-19 test

"We have registereda case under various provisions of the Epidemic Act and under Section 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code," a police official told PTI. The panchayat president stated in the complaint that Abhijith had mentioned his name as Abhi M K at the hospital, besides providing the address of a KSU state secretary Bahul Krishna as his own.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 24-09-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 16:04 IST
A case was registered on Thursday against the chief of Kerala Students Union (KSU), the students wing of the Congress, K M Abhijith, for furnishing fake contact information to the healthworkers while being subjected to COVID-19 test recently, police said. The case was booked following a complaint filed by the Pothencode Panchayat president alleging thatAbhijith provided "false name, mobile number and address" to the healthworkers, when he had gone to get tested for coronavirus after taking part in protests against state minister K T Jaleel, who was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate and NIA recently.

Abhijith has tested positive for the virus. "We have registereda case under various provisions of the Epidemic Act and under Section 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code," a police official told PTI.

The panchayat president stated in the complaint that Abhijith had mentioned his name as Abhi M K at the hospital, besides providing the address of a KSU state secretary Bahul Krishna as his own. The matter came to light after the health department staff could not trace the person whose name was allegedly provided by Abhijith.

However, Abhijith refuted the charges and saidit was Bahul Krishna who provided his details at the hospital. "He (Krishna) must have thought my identity should not be revealed. He had given his own address since I was staying at his house for the past two weeks.

I am staying alone in a house at Pothencode and have been undergoing self-quarantine for the last seven days," Abhijith told media. The fake details provided by the state leader of KSU has sparked a political row as Abjijith and his party members have been protesting against the LDF government, demanding the resignation of Jaleel.

Abhijith had claimed that he was under self quarantine since last September 15, but a video has emerged in which he was seen with former chief minister Oommen Chandy in Kottayam during the celebrations of the latter's 50th year as an MLA. PTI RRT ROH ROH

