Cong student leader in Kerala booked for providing fake contact info during Covid-19 test

The Kerala police on Thursday filed a case against Congress' state students wing chief for allegedly furnishing fake contact information to health workers while undergoing a Covid-19 test recently. Kerala Students Union chief K M Abhijith was booked on a complaint by Pothencode Panchayat president who alleged the KSU activist provided "false name, mobile number and address" when he got tested for coronavirus after taking part in protests against state minister K T Jaleel, police said.

Jaleel was recently quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate and NIA and opposition Congress and BJP have been since demanding his resignation. Abhijith has tested positive for the virus.

"We have registered a case under various provisions of the Epidemic Act and under Section 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code," a police official told PTI. The panchayat president stated in the complaint that Abhijith had mentioned his name as Abhi M K at the hospital, besides providing the address of KSU state secretary Bahul Krishna as his own.

The matter came to light after the health department staff could not trace the person whose name was allegedly provided by Abhijith. However, Abhijith refuted the charges and said it was Krishna who had given the details at the hospital.

"He (Krishna) must have thought my identity should not be revealed. He had given his own address since I was staying at his house for the past two weeks. I am staying alone in a house at Pothencode and have been undergoing self-quarantine for the last seven days," Abhijith told media.

The alleged fake details provided by the KSU leader has sparked a political row as Abjijith and his party members have been protesting against the LDF government, demanding the resignation of Jaleel. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the terror link of the sensational gold smuggling case in Kerala on had grilled state Higher Education Minister Jaleel who is facing allegations of accepting consignments of Holy Quran brought from UAE through diplomatic channel violating FCRA norms.

Abhijith had claimed that he was under self quarantine since last September 15, but a video has emerged in which he was seen with former chief minister Oommen Chandy in Kottayam during the celebrations of the Congress veteran's 50th year as an MLA last week..