Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram Assembly asks independent MLA why he should not be disqualified for breaching law

Lalduhoma violated the Section 2 (2) of 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution and breached the anti-defection law, they claimed. The independent legislator, on the other habd, claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched by MNF president and Chief Minister Zoramthanga to remove him from the Assembly as he is trying to "show the right path" to the state government.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:56 IST
Mizoram Assembly asks independent MLA why he should not be disqualified for breaching law

The Mizoram Assembly on Thursday served a show-cause notice to an independent MLA following demands for his disqualification by the ruling MNF which alleged that he joined the opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) violating the Constitution and the anti-defection law. Assembly Secretary H Lalrinawma told PTI that a show-cause notice was issued to independent legislator Lalduhoma, asking him to clarify why he should not be disqualified from the House.

Lalduhoma, who was elected as an independent from Serchhip constituency in the last Assembly polls held in November 2018, said that he did not violate the Constitution nor breached the anti-defection law. Since Tuesday, altogether 12 Mizo National Front (MNF) members have written to Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo demanding cancellation of his membership claiming that he had joined the ZPM, which was manifested by his actions.

Despite being an independent MLA, he was involved in activities of the ZPM, attended its programmes held in party offices and inducted members into the party in Aizawl and other places, MNF MLAs alleged. Lalduhoma violated the Section 2 (2) of 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution and breached the anti-defection law, they claimed.

The independent legislator, on the other habd, claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched by MNF president and Chief Minister Zoramthanga to remove him from the Assembly as he is trying to "show the right path" to the state government. "It is all conceived and planned by the chief minister. He sees me as a great obstacle to his rule and wants me to be removed," the former IPS officer told PTI.

Lalduhoma said that he did not defect to any other party as he continued to maintain his allegiance to the ZPM since its formation in 2017. The 71-year-old MLA said that he, along with 38 ZPM candidates, had to contest as independents as the party had not obtained registration from the Election Commission at the time.

Lalduhoma said that his party will move court if he is disqualified from the Assembly. MNF vice-president Vanlalzawma said that no conspiracy was hatched by the chief minister against Lalduhoma as claimed by the independent MLA.

"It was the collective decision of top party leaders and not the chief minister alone. Our MLAs filed complaints against Lalduhoma because we have evidence that he violated the Constitution," he said. The ZPM has backed Lalduhoma and demanded that MNF legislators withdraw their complaints against him immediately.

State Congress president and former chief minister Lal Thanhawla also defended Lalduhoma. "The attempt by ruling MLAs to remove Serchhip MLA Lalduhoma is a grave insult to the people, who elected the legislator," he tweeted.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra Police records 161 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 161 personnel of the Maharashtra Police have tested positive for COVID-19 and one died in the last 24 hours. According to the police, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state force has gone up to 21,988. This includes 3...

J-K: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in connection with cross-LoC trade case

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Thursday conducted fresh searches at nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the ongoing investigation in the cross-Line of Control LoC trade case.According to an official release, the...

China's two aircraft carriers complete training, sea trials: military spokesman

Chinas two aircraft carriers Liaoning and Shandong have completed routine training and sea trials, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence said on Thursday. The training was aimed at testing the performance of the aircraft carri...

Indian-origin ‘romance fraudster’ jailed for over 4 years in UK

An Indian-origin so-called romance fraudster, who would trick victims he met through online dating sites to invest in a fake business, was sentenced to four years and four months of imprisonment for nine charges of fraud by a UK court on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020