Party has given me responsibility to take decision on Mahagathbandhan: RLSP chief Kushwaha

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Thursday said that his party has given him the right to take a decision regarding Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in the state. Speaking to media, Kushwaha said, "On circumstances in Mahagathbandhan and after thinking on those circumstances, the party has given me the right to take a decision. The decision will be taken and it will be based on keeping in view the benefit of people of the state and our colleagues."

Earlier in the day, at the party's working committee meeting, Kushwaha said, "It is not possible to bring in change while standing behind the leadership of RJD. Even today, seat-sharing is not very important for us. But this is not about seat-sharing, this is about Bihar. People of Bihar want leadership which can stand up to Nitish Kumar." "Even today I have in mind that if RJD decides to change its leadership then Upendra Khushwaha will make his people understand," he added.

Earlier, RLSP secretary-general Madhaw Anand said that the party's first priority is the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). "I am expecting that all would be well at the earliest. As far as the NDA is concerned, in politics, the doors are always open. There is no permanent political enemy, so wait for a few days and the picture will be clear," he said.

Anand said that everything is not well in the Mahagathbandhan and confusion is growing among the people of Bihar that the grand alliance is failing to pose a serious threat to the NDA. "The coordination between the ally parties is very poor. Tomorrow our party has called a national and state council meeting to discuss the prevailing situation in the Mahagathbandhan and the current political situation of Bihar," he added.

The Assembly elections for 243 seats in Bihar are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29. The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)