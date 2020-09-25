Naidu takes stock of work done during RS session

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday took stock of the work done during the 252nd session of Parliament and said he appreciated the work done by the Secretariats of both Houses despite difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also expressed concern for and enquired about the well-being of the Secretariat staff.

In a meeting with officials of the Secretariats, he directed them to render medical assistance and other welfare measures to the 83 officials who tested positive for COVID-19 recently. In the meeting at his residence to review the work done during the RS session, those who were present include Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, Ministers of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Secretary General Rajya Sabha Desh Deepak Verma, Secretary to Vice President I.V. Subba Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs R.S. Shukla, Secretary, Rajya Sabha P.P.K. Ramacharyulu, and other senior officers of the Upper House Secretariat.

Naidu said work was done for smooth conduct of the Rajya Sabha session keeping in view the prevailing difficult circumstances due to the pandemic. Naidu also inquired about the provision of family pension for the family members of Ashok Gasti, the Rajya Sabha MP who recently died of COVID-19. He was informed about the relevant provisions and directed the officers of the Secretariat to ensure speedy sanction of the pension.