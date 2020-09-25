Left Menu
Amit Shah pays tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes on the occasion of birth anniversary of the founder of Jana Sangh Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya of Friday, saying his life is an example of social harmony and patriotism.

Updated: 25-09-2020 09:19 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes on the occasion of birth anniversary of the founder of Jana Sangh Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya of Friday, saying his life is an example of social harmony and patriotism. "The master of Indian politics, rich in versatility and founder of Jana Sangh Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji struggled throughout his life for the protection and conservation of India's culture and values. With ideas of integral Humanism and Antyodaya, he gave a progressive ideology to the nation," Shah said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

"As an excellent organiser, Deen Dayal ji laid the foundation of alternative politics which is today doing the work of bringing poor, deprived and exploited class in the mainstream of development. His life is an example of social harmony and patriotism. I bow to such great patriot on the occasion of his birth anniversary," the Union Home Minister said. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was born on September 25, 1916, in Mathura district. He was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker and former leader of the political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of Bharatiya Janata Party. He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967. (ANI)

