INEC to upload results via Z-pad says, Chairman Mahmood Yakubu

Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has said that the commission would replicate the same technology used in the Edo State election to upload results from all the 3,009 polling units during Ondo State Governorship elections.

He disclosed this during an interaction with the media in Akure on Thursday. Saying sensitive materials will arrive at the state capital on October 5.

Yakubu said as quoted, "We have delivered all, but a few of the non-sensitive materials required for the elections. What remains can be accomplished within the days remaining to the polling. It is exactly 16 days to the election. If we exclude the election day, which is Oct 10, we have 15 days. So, we have two weeks and a day for the election.

"The sensitive materials for the election are ready. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will deliver them to their branch here in Akure on Monday, Oct. 5," Yakubu said.

He said that the commission had moved enough card readers to Ondo State for the conduct of the election, adding that they were being configured and charged in Akure.

Yakubu said that the Z-pad used in Edo for the transmission of Polling Units (PUs) results to the commission result view portal would be deployed to Ondo State.

"As we speak, we are moving the z-pads from our state office in Benin City to Akure. The z-pads will arrive in Akure this afternoon (Thursday). So, we will deploy the same technology to upload results, real-time, from all the 3, 009 polling units, all the 203 Wards and the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo state," he added.

The chairman urged the stakeholders to sensitize the electorate to the need for adherence to the COVID-19 protocols."No effort is too small and no effort is too much to continue to engage and educate and inform the voters. That is why the commission has always appreciated the partnership with the media and would like to strengthen it"Learning from the experience in Edo state, we should continue to emphasize the message of a peaceful election.

The importance of obeying health instructions in the era of COVID-19. No face mask, no voting; orderly queue in the polling units, including the observance of social distancing.

INEC chairman added that the National Peace Committee chaired by the former Head of State retired Gen. Abdulsalm Abubakar would also be organizing the signing of the peace accord in Ondo state as it did in Edo.