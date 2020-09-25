Left Menu
Development News Edition

INEC to upload results via Z-pad says, Chairman Mahmood Yakubu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 25-09-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 09:29 IST
INEC to upload results via Z-pad says, Chairman Mahmood Yakubu
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@InecNews)

Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has said that the commission would replicate the same technology used in the Edo State election to upload results from all the 3,009 polling units during Ondo State Governorship elections.

He disclosed this during an interaction with the media in Akure on Thursday. Saying sensitive materials will arrive at the state capital on October 5.

Yakubu said as quoted, "We have delivered all, but a few of the non-sensitive materials required for the elections. What remains can be accomplished within the days remaining to the polling. It is exactly 16 days to the election. If we exclude the election day, which is Oct 10, we have 15 days. So, we have two weeks and a day for the election.

"The sensitive materials for the election are ready. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will deliver them to their branch here in Akure on Monday, Oct. 5," Yakubu said.

He said that the commission had moved enough card readers to Ondo State for the conduct of the election, adding that they were being configured and charged in Akure.

Yakubu said that the Z-pad used in Edo for the transmission of Polling Units (PUs) results to the commission result view portal would be deployed to Ondo State.

"As we speak, we are moving the z-pads from our state office in Benin City to Akure. The z-pads will arrive in Akure this afternoon (Thursday). So, we will deploy the same technology to upload results, real-time, from all the 3, 009 polling units, all the 203 Wards and the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo state," he added.

The chairman urged the stakeholders to sensitize the electorate to the need for adherence to the COVID-19 protocols."No effort is too small and no effort is too much to continue to engage and educate and inform the voters. That is why the commission has always appreciated the partnership with the media and would like to strengthen it"Learning from the experience in Edo state, we should continue to emphasize the message of a peaceful election.

The importance of obeying health instructions in the era of COVID-19. No face mask, no voting; orderly queue in the polling units, including the observance of social distancing.

INEC chairman added that the National Peace Committee chaired by the former Head of State retired Gen. Abdulsalm Abubakar would also be organizing the signing of the peace accord in Ondo state as it did in Edo.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Forest Essentials Partners With Reliance Industries Limited to Recycle Plastic Waste Packaging

NEW DELHI, Sept. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- Cognizant of the need for effective solutions to reduce plastic waste in the context of growing environmental challenges, Forest Essentials has been strengthening its policies towards eco-friendly pac...

Fight over Trump tax returns goes to appeals court - again

A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments Friday in President Donald Trumps long-running fight to prevent a top New York prosecutor from getting his tax returns. Trumps lawyers appealed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after ...

Powerful Vatican Cardinal Becciu resigns amid scandal

The powerful head of the Vaticans saint-making office, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, resigned suddenly Thursday from the post and renounced his rights as a cardinal amid a financial scandal that has reportedly implicated him indirectly. The Vatic...

Tvesa Malik cards 72 in round 2, makes cut and lies 31st in Switzerland

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik made the cut at the Lavaux Ladies Open after an early scare as she shot 74-72 in the first two rounds here. Tvesa, who was in contention before finishing tied 10 last week at the Lacoste Open de France on the Ladie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020