Priyanka Gandhi holds meeting with UP Cong leaders, asks them to strengthen party at booth level

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a meeting with Congress leaders from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday through video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 12:00 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By Siddharth Sharma

During the course of the meeting she discussed issues related to preparations for the Assembly polls in the state scheduled for 2022 and strengthening the party's base in the state. According to sources, it was decided at the meeting to launch the second phase of the action program to strengthen the party at the booth level which will begin from October 2.

In the first phase, organisation building program committees were set up till block level, across the state. Congress has been out of power in the state for almost 31 years and has constantly been facing poor results in the polls.

Just seven MLAs currently represent the party in the UP Assembly, necessitating groundwork for the upcoming polls to begin years in advance in the hopes of a change in fortune. "We have begun our homework as we don't want to be underprepared when we reach the last stage. We want to ensure that before the Assembly polls we should have a team of workers at the booth level because they are the key to winning polls," a party functionary said.

Vadra has been holding regular meetings with Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office-bearers and district presidents in the state. In the meeting held on Thursday the leaders were assigned their respective tasks, the source added. (ANI)

