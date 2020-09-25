Left Menu
Slight improvement in Tarun Gogoi's health condition: Minister

A video-conference was held with the Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, Dr Ranjit Guleria and the doctors attending on him at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital here to review the medical treatment given to him, Sarma said. There has been an overnight improvement in the health condition of the 85-year-old former chief minister with his oxygen level rising to 94 this morning though he is still on artificial supply, the minister said at a press conference here.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-09-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 14:15 IST
The health condition of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, admitted to the ICU of GMCH following post-COVID-19 complications, has marginally improved on Friday, Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. A video-conference was held with the Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, Dr Ranjit Guleria and the doctors attending on him at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital here to review the medical treatment given to him, Sarma said.

There has been an overnight improvement in the health condition of the 85-year-old former chief minister with his oxygen level rising to 94 this morning though he is still on artificial supply, the minister said at a press conference here. "His saturation level last night was 92 after he was administered six litres of oxygen but this morning it has increased to 94 with three litres of artificial oxygen", Sarma said.

Gogoi's oxygen level had gone down to 84, much below the normal of 94, on Thursday and he was rushed to the ICU as he suffers from several comorbidities. The AIIMS Director, who is also a pulmonary specialist, held a virtual meeting with the doctors attending on Gogoi this morning and discussed the line of treatment being given to him.

"Guleria expressed satisfaction on the treatment being administered. He suggested some additional tests and a faculty from the AIIMS will be sent in a day or two to review the condition of the former chief minister", Sarma said. Sarma along with Gogoi's son and Kaliabor Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi was also present at the hour-long conference where all aspects of the ongoing treatment were discussed in detail.

The three time former Congress chief minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and was admitted to the GMCH the next day. The octogenarian leader's condition had deteriorated on August 31 with sudden fall in oxygen saturation level and was administered plasma therapy following which his condition was stable and he recently tested negative.

The state health department had constituted a nine- member committee of doctors, under the Chairmanship of the Head of Pulmonary Medicine department Dr Jogesh Sarma to monitor the health condition of the former chief minister. The former chief minister, who represents Titabor assembly constituency in Jorhat district, is among 25 legislators in the state to test positive for COVID-19.

