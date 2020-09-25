ECI to announce by-poll dates on Sept 29 after objection over timing raised by few states

By Joymala Bagchi Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the dates for by-polls to be conducted in various states on September 29, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Friday.

ECI will decide the dates of bypolls for 1 Lok Sabha, and 64 Assembly seats after a review meet on September 29 on issues raised by some states on the timing of the polls. Arora in a press conference held for the announcement of the general election to the Bihar Assembly said, "The by-poll dates will be announced on September 29 soon after the meeting."

The meeting will be chaired by Umesh Sinha, General Secretary, ECI. The requests to defer the by-election has mostly come in the last three-four days from southern states, who have presented their own set of arguments for the same.

Earlier, ECI had decided to hold by-polls and Bihar assembly elections 'around the same time'. There are 64 vacancies in Legislative Assemblies, spread across several states of India, along with one vacancy in Lok Sabha.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7, with the counting of votes to begin on November 10, the CEC announced today. (ANI)