Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey seeks arrest of Kurdish politicians over 2014 riots

HDP's jailed former leaders, Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag, have already been charged over the riots, which spread across the country, including Ankara and Istanbul. The government accuses the HDP of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, which is considered a terror organisation by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 25-09-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 15:49 IST
Turkey seeks arrest of Kurdish politicians over 2014 riots

Turkish prosecutors have issued warrants for the detention of 82 people, including a number pro-Kurdish former lawmakers, as part of an investigation into deadly riots six years ago by Kurds angered at what they perceived to be the government's inaction against Islamic State group militants who had besieged the Syrian border town of Kobane, state media reported Friday. The three days of clashes in early October 2014 were the worst in Turkey in recent years, resulting in 37 deaths and leaving hundreds of others — police and civilians — injured. The protests were called by leaders of Turkey's pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party, or HDP, who were angered by what they considered to be Turkish support for IS militants.

At least 18 of the suspects were detained in simultaneous police raids in seven provinces on Friday, Anadolu Agency reported. They include Ayhan Bilgen, the current mayor of the eastern city of Kars, six former HDP lawmakers, and other former party executives, the agency said. It was not immediately clear why the investigation against the 82 people was launched six years after the rioting. HDP's jailed former leaders, Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag, have already been charged over the riots, which spread across the country, including Ankara and Istanbul.

The government accuses the HDP of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, which is considered a terror organisation by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union. Turkish officials say the HDP leaders took instruction from the PKK for a “rebellion” against the state. The government has frequently cracked down on the political movement, stripping lawmakers of their legislative seats and arresting and removing elected mayors from office. Several HDP lawmakers have been jailed alongside Demirtas and Yuksekdag, on terror-related charges.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tottenham to play Chelsea in cup after virus-enforced bye

Tottenham received a bye Friday to advance to a League Cup meeting with Chelsea after its game against Leyton Orient was called off due to a coronavirus outbreak at the fourth-tier team. Tottenham will now host Chelsea on Tuesday in the ...

Chopper scam: Court takes cognisance of supplementary charge sheet

New Delhi, Sep 25 PTI&#160;A Delhi Court Friday took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against&#160;Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena and others&#160;in the AgustaWestland chopper scam. Besides Saxena, summons ...

Two arrested for misappropriation of Religare's fixed deposit receipts

The Economic Offences Wing EOW of the Delhi Police has arrested two persons in connection with a case of misappropriation of fixed deposit receipts of Religare Finvest Limited RFL to the tune of around Rs 729 crore. According to the police,...

EU Commission appeals after losing Apple USD 15 bn tax case

The European Commission said Friday it is appealing a court decision that Apple doesnt have to repay 13 billion euros USD 15 billion in back taxes to Ireland. The appeal comes after the US tech giant scored a big recent legal victory in its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020