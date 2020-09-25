Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP leaders slam DMK chief Stalin for criticising farm bills

Modi had earlier asserted that the farm sector reform bills passed by Parliament were the need of 21st century India and reassured farmers that the government purchase of their produce coupled with minimum support price (MSP) mechanism will continue. On the DMK leader pointing to Punjab and north Indian states opposing the legislations, Radhakrishnan shot back, "who is ruling Punjab," where the Congress is in power.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-09-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 19:30 IST
BJP leaders slam DMK chief Stalin for criticising farm bills

Senior Tamil Nadu BJP leaders including former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan on Friday flayed the DMK for criticising the Centre's farm bills adopted by Parliament recently, wondering what more than Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance on MSP was required. Another leader, H Raja, took a dig at DMK president M K Stalin on his "basic knowledge on agriculture will suffice" remark.

DMK has strongly opposed the three bills, saying they will lead to farmers being "enslaved" to corporte houses. The party and its allies will stage state-wide protests against the bills on Monday.

Lashing out at the opposition parties for their scheduled protests, Radhakrishnan accused the DMK and Congress of "attempting to derail development." "The Congress could not deliver upon its promise to farmers while its ally the DMK needlessly opposes the farmer-friendly legislations," Radhakrishnan told PTI. He claimed only the DMK in Tamil Nadu and the Congress-ruled states were opposed to the three Bills on agriculture reforms.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 were introduced in the Parliament on September 14 to replace the ordinances issued during the lockdown. Radhakrishnan further said the Prime Minster has already assured that the MSP will be ensured.

"What more does the DMK and Congress want than the Prime Minister's assurance on MSP " he asked. Modi had earlier asserted that the farm sector reform bills passed by Parliament were the need of 21st century India and reassured farmers that the government purchase of their produce coupled with minimum support price (MSP) mechanism will continue.

On the DMK leader pointing to Punjab and north Indian states opposing the legislations, Radhakrishnan shot back, "who is ruling Punjab," where the Congress is in power. These legislations, the former minister argued, were brought by the Modi government as part of the PM's vision to double farmers' income by 2022.

"These are central to farmer's welfare and would reduce agrarian distress and bring parity between income of farmers and those working in non-agriculture professions," Radhakrishnan said. H Raja, another senior leader, pointed out Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said farmers will be freed from the restrictions of having to sell their produce at designated places only, and the procurement at MSP will continue and mandis established under state laws will also continue to operate.

Referring to Stalin's remark that one need not be a farmer to comment on the bills but basic knowledge on agriculture and concern for farmers will suffice, Raja stated it only reminded him of the parable of "five visually impaired men who describe an elephant." During the course of exchange of words on the matter, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had remarked that the DMK leader lacked knowledge on agriculture and hence his opposition to the bills. Unlike Stalin, he was a farmer, the chief minister had said recently.

Retorting, the DMK chief had said one need not be a farmer to express opinion on the bills but basic knowledge on agriculture and concern for farmers would suffice..

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Not all $200 cards for Medicare beneficiaries will go out before U.S. election

U.S. President Donald Trumps administration aims to send out 200 cards to Medicare beneficiaries over the course of the next few months, but not all will be sent out prior to the elections, an official with the U.S. Department of Health and...

Farm bills: Protests held across UP, farmers stage 'panchayat' at Delhi-UP border

Hundreds of farmers and agitators held protests across Uttar Pradesh on Friday against the farm bills passed by Parliament, alleging that the anti-farmer legislations are meant to benefit multinational companies and industrialists. Farmer...

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition

A 17-year-old in Illinois accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is fighting his return to Wisconsin to face homicide charges that could put him in prison for life. Kyle Rittenhous...

Teenager charged with killing 2 in Kenosha to fight extradition, lawyer says

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two protesters and injuring another during demonstrations about race and justice in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will fight his requested extradition from Illinois, his lawyer told a court hearing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020