Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Brexit proves "Britain's greatness" but Hungary will not follow, PM Orban says

Britain's decision to leave the European Union was a brave one that demonstrated the country's "greatness" but it is not a path that Hungary will follow, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday. Orban told Reuters in an interview in Brussels that the EU only had itself to blame for the British referendum vote in 2016 to leave the bloc because of the way it had treated the country.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 25-09-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 19:57 IST
INTERVIEW-Brexit proves "Britain's greatness" but Hungary will not follow, PM Orban says
Representative image Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)

Britain's decision to leave the European Union was a brave one that demonstrated the country's "greatness" but it is not a path that Hungary will follow, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

Orban told Reuters in an interview in Brussels that the EU only had itself to blame for the British referendum vote in 2016 to leave the bloc because of the way it had treated the country. The vote for leave had safeguarded the "the good reputation" of the British people, he said. "Brexit is a brave decision of the British people about their own lives...we consider it as evidence of the greatness of the British," he said.

Britain left the EU at the end of January, and it has been in difficult negotiations since then to agree on a new trade relationship with the 27-nation bloc that will kick in when a standstill transition ends on Dec. 31. Orban said Hungary was not an island and was too closely economically integrated with the EU to follow Britain out.

"We can't afford to follow that track," he said. "It's reasonable for Hungary to be part of the European Union." He said there was a high level of support for the EU in Hungary despite the country's many disputes with other member states over issues such as migration and the rule of law.

Orban said one mistake the EU made was to press on with the appointment of Jean-Claude Juncker as President of the European Commission from 2014 in the face of opposition from Britain, which was backed by Hungary. "I think Brexit was mainly a mistake of the European Union," Orban said.

"We made mistakes, terrible mistakes," he said, stressing the point that the EU was not embodied by its central institutions in Brussels but rather a club of sovereign member states whose wishes could only be ignored with the gravest of consequences, like Brexit.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Not all $200 cards for Medicare beneficiaries will go out before U.S. election

U.S. President Donald Trumps administration aims to send out 200 cards to Medicare beneficiaries over the course of the next few months, but not all will be sent out prior to the elections, an official with the U.S. Department of Health and...

Farm bills: Protests held across UP, farmers stage 'panchayat' at Delhi-UP border

Hundreds of farmers and agitators held protests across Uttar Pradesh on Friday against the farm bills passed by Parliament, alleging that the anti-farmer legislations are meant to benefit multinational companies and industrialists. Farmer...

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition

A 17-year-old in Illinois accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is fighting his return to Wisconsin to face homicide charges that could put him in prison for life. Kyle Rittenhous...

Teenager charged with killing 2 in Kenosha to fight extradition, lawyer says

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two protesters and injuring another during demonstrations about race and justice in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will fight his requested extradition from Illinois, his lawyer told a court hearing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020