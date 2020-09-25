Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition is responsible for chaos in Rajya Sabha over farm bills but is blaming govt: Javadekar

The Opposition is responsible for the chaos in the Rajya Sabha over the farm bills but is blaming the government, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 20:16 IST
Opposition is responsible for chaos in Rajya Sabha over farm bills but is blaming govt: Javadekar
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar speaking to ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Opposition is responsible for the chaos in the Rajya Sabha over the farm bills but is blaming the government, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday. He said, "Ulta chor kotwal ko daante." (The thief is scolding the policeman.)

Speaking to ANI, Javadekar said, "Swearing, tearing up documents, attacking the Deputy Speaker, were all acts orchestrated by the Opposition. Only they are culpable for the deplorable and shameful episode in the Rajya Sabha." "The opposition is responsible for whatever happened in the Rajya Sabha but they are accusing the government. This is the hypocrisy of the Congress," said Javadekar.

"The speaker also gave them an opportunity to apologise for their action but they refused. It could have made the situation better for them. However, the opposition supported their actions," he said. According to the Union Environment Minister, the government and Congress had envisioned the sale of agricultural produce outside Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) and the present government has implemented it.

The Union Minister asked the opposition why they were were reacting to the bills which they too had envisioned. "The Congress manifesto itself envisioned the sale of agricultural produce outside APMCs. We also made that same promise. Now since we have fulfilled our end of the vow, how are we wrong? This is hypocrisy on their part," said Javadekar.

"Manmohan Singh ji had said in a speech as PM that the APMC laws needed changes and the farmers must be freed from corresponding restrictions. The Congress should explain what they did for its implementation," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer for Breonna Taylor's family calls for release of grand jury evidence

A civil rights lawyer representing Breonna Taylors family on Friday demanded Kentuckys state attorney general release the evidence presented to a grand jury that decided against charging police officers with homicide in her death during a b...

CSK players pay tribute to Dean Jones, singer Balasubrahmanyam

Chennai Super Kings CSK players paid tribute to veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam and former Australian cricketer Dean Jones by wearing black armbands in their IPL game against Delhi Capitals here on Friday. The Super Kings are wear...

Man held with nearly 1kg cannabis in Rajouri

Police arrested an alleged drug peddler and seized nearly 1kg cannabis from him in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district on Friday, officials said. Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said the man was moving suspiciously near Darhal...

NCAER expects GDP to fall 12.6 pc in 2020-21

Economic think-tank NCAER expects the economy to decline by 12.6 per cent during the current financial year on account of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the business activities. The NCAERs May 2020 Quarterly Review of the Economy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020