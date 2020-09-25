Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP farm loan waiver: BJP minister demands Congress apology

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Friday asked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and former MP CM Kamal Nath to apologise to farmers for reneging on its 2018 Assembly election promise to write off loans upto Rs 2 lakh.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-09-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 20:28 IST
MP farm loan waiver: BJP minister demands Congress apology
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Friday asked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and former MP CM Kamal Nath to apologise to farmers for reneging on its 2018 Assembly election promise to write off loans upto Rs 2 lakh. He said farmers felt cheated and promised to get them to file fraud and conspiracy cases against Gandhi and Nath if "the two leaders do not apologise to farmers" in 24 hours.

"Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath passed an order relating to the waiver on December 17, 2018, but nothing came of it despite the Congress promising action in 10 days. Loans of farmers have not been waived off even now," Patel said. On Monday, Patel had told the Assembly during its one-day session that 51,53,534 applications came for the Jai Kisan Crop Loan Waiver Scheme.

"A sum of Rs 7,10,896 lakh for 20,23,136 cases was approved in the first phase of the scheme (by December 2019) while Rs 4,53,802 lakh was approved for 6,72,245 cases in the second phase. In the third phase, Rs 7,49,225 lakh for 5,90,848 cases await approval," Patel said in reply to a question by senior Congress MLA Bala Bachchan. However, BJP minister Bhupendra Singh claimed officials had given their minister an incorrect reply to Bachchan's query, after which Patel said an inquiry had been initiated into the matter.

"Data given in the Assembly are ones uploaded by district collectors. But farmers did not receive money in their accounts," Patel said. However, MP Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said the BJP minister's submission in the House had vindicated the grand old party, while the saffron party's lie on farm loan waivers stood exposed.

He said people will teach the BJP a lesson in the bypolls for 28 seats, dates for which are yet to be announced. Two days ago, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had tweeted that the previous Kamal Nath government in MP had fulfilled its promise of farm loan waiver, and had attached a news report on Patel's submission in the Assembly.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer for Breonna Taylor's family calls for release of grand jury evidence

A civil rights lawyer representing Breonna Taylors family on Friday demanded Kentuckys state attorney general release the evidence presented to a grand jury that decided against charging police officers with homicide in her death during a b...

CSK players pay tribute to Dean Jones, singer Balasubrahmanyam

Chennai Super Kings CSK players paid tribute to veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam and former Australian cricketer Dean Jones by wearing black armbands in their IPL game against Delhi Capitals here on Friday. The Super Kings are wear...

Man held with nearly 1kg cannabis in Rajouri

Police arrested an alleged drug peddler and seized nearly 1kg cannabis from him in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district on Friday, officials said. Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said the man was moving suspiciously near Darhal...

NCAER expects GDP to fall 12.6 pc in 2020-21

Economic think-tank NCAER expects the economy to decline by 12.6 per cent during the current financial year on account of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the business activities. The NCAERs May 2020 Quarterly Review of the Economy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020