Left Menu
Development News Edition

France summoned Iranian envoy over human rights - sources

When asked whether France, in conjunction with Britain and Germany had acted collectively, to warn Iran over its treatment of political prisoners and dual nationals held in the country, a foreign ministry official sidestepped the question. "The French authorities regularly express their concerns about the serious and constant violations of human rights in Iran," spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 21:41 IST
France summoned Iranian envoy over human rights - sources

France's foreign ministry this week summoned Iran's envoy over the country's human rights record, three sources aware of the matter said, signalling concern about what Paris calls "serious and constant violations". Separately, Germany on Friday issued a critical statement on Iran to the United Nations Human Rights Council on behalf of 47 countries, while U.N. rights experts demanded Tehran release imprisoned prominent rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh for medical treatment.

France rarely comments publicly on human rights in Iran, but on Sept. 22 Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said more needed to be done over what he said was worsening human rights violations in Iran following anti-government protests in 2019. When asked whether France, in conjunction with Britain and Germany had acted collectively, to warn Iran over its treatment of political prisoners and dual nationals held in the country, a foreign ministry official sidestepped the question.

"The French authorities regularly express their concerns about the serious and constant violations of human rights in Iran," spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said. "These concerns are shared by many partners, including Germany and the United Kingdom."

One source said the three European powers had acted jointly and warned Iran that its actions were harming relations. Two sources said the envoy had been summoned on Thursday. The move by the three powers comes as they strive to keep alive a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, while confronting U.S. efforts to raise pressure on Tehran and kill the accord.

Washington on Thursday blacklisted several Iranian officials and entities over alleged gross violations of human rights. The European Union has not imposed sanctions over rights violations in Iran since 2013. Responding to a report on the European summonings in Britain's Guardian newspaper, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, rejected what he called interference in the country's internal affairs.

"Iran believes the politically motivated behaviour and selective moves of the U.S. and certain European governments have always dealt the heaviest blow to the principle of human rights," he said in a statement. Germany's statement on behalf of 47 countries said: "We remain deeply concerned about the persistent human rights violations in Iran especially related to the rights to freedom of expression, association and assembly.

"Credible Reports of arbitrary detentions, unfair trials, forced confessions and practices of torture and ill-treatment of detainees in the context of the recent protests are particularly concerning, the statement said.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cong welcomes announcement of Bihar assembly poll dates

The Congress on Friday welcomed the announcement of the schedule of the Bihar assembly election and said the dates will bring freedom from misgovernance in the state which is under BJP-JDU rule. Congress leader and in-charge of Bihar Shakti...

Middle, rural India driving 'strategic priorities' of FMCG companies: Nielsen

The middle and rural India, which quickly recovered and bounced back to pre-COVID-19 level, is driving the strategic priorities of the FMCG companies, according to market research firm Nielsen. Nielsen defines middle India as urban but town...

Soccer-Suspended Trinidad and Tobago to be included in Gold Cup draw

Trinidad and Tobago will be included in the 2021 Gold Cup draw next week but could be removed from the tournament if their FIFA ban is not lifted, CONCACAF, the ruling body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean, said on ...

Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app stores

The U.S. Justice Department asked a federal judge in San Francisco early on Friday to allow the government to bar Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google from offering WeChat for download in U.S. app stores pending an appeal. The filing asked U....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020