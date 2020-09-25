Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 can't crush human rights, UN gathering declares

As scores of heads of state this week are making urgent calls to band together to fight the crises of COVID-19, Friday's speakers on human rights stressed that governments must open the political space for everyone. As the global toll closed in on 1 million deaths, the UK's minister for human rights, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, reminded listeners: “It's only over when it's over for all of us.”.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 25-09-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 22:24 IST
COVID-19 can't crush human rights, UN gathering declares
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a diminished spotlight because of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading human rights defenders on Friday urged people in these fractured times to connect through politics — and vote, too. "In many places around the world, participation is being denied and civic space is being crushed," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on the sidelines of the annual UN gathering of world leaders, this year held online.

People must take part in the decisions that affect their lives, he said, noting "new heights" of inequalities and and warning: "The window to address climate change is almost shut." In the cautious language of diplomacy, no names were named, no governments called out. But around the world, the crack of batons and the tang of pepper spray have been common as some authorities are accused of using the cover of COVID-19 restrictions to commit abuses and limit free speech. In Venezuela, advocates said quarantine was used to erode civil liberties. In Kenya, watchdogs said police enforcing curfew beat or shot dead civilians including a 13-year-old boy.

People must push back even in this socially distanced world, speakers said. UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet warned of a "crisis of governance" and a marginalization of voices that she said will only deepen grievances and harm all of society.

"We are witnessing an erosion of public trust in institutions and traditional politics," said Eamon Gilmore, the European Union's special representative for human rights. Young people in particular are feeling increasingly insecure, he said. Economies are crumbling in the pandemic, erasing job opportunities, and millions of students are unable to return to school.

Speaking up for youth, the founder of Action for Justice and Human Rights in Liberia, Satta Sheriff, told the gathering that people like her should not be seen as simply waiting for an empty seat at the table. Youth in the West African nation successfully pressed the government to declare rape a national emergency after days of peaceful protests, she said. Despite that win, access to decision-making spaces remains limited for youth, who face the "stereotype of constantly being labeled troublemakers," she said.

Such frustration is especially potent in Africa, with the world's youngest population and a median age of 19. The continent's population is expected to double by 2050, and already a small corps of young opposition leaders in places like Uganda is challenging heads of state who have spent years, even decades, in power. The COVID-19 pandemic is a crucial chance for governments to fight the urge to impose repressive measures and instead win the trust of citizens that's key to combating the spread of the virus, speakers said.

"It's the good governance" that has kept Latvia's confirmed virus case rate relatively low compared to the rest of Europe, said the country's ambassador to the UN, Andrejs Pildegovics. South Korea's ambassador, Cho Hyun, agreed, citing people's voluntary wearing of face masks in his country's relative success in containing the virus. As scores of heads of state this week are making urgent calls to band together to fight the crises of COVID-19, Friday's speakers on human rights stressed that governments must open the political space for everyone.

As the global toll closed in on 1 million deaths, the UK's minister for human rights, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, reminded listeners: "It's only over when it's over for all of us.".

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India unlikely to revoke PUBG ban despite Tencent licence withdrawal - source

India is unlikely to revoke a ban on PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds PUBG following PUBG Corps decision to withdraw the mobile games publishing rights in the country from Chinas Tencent, a senior government official said on Friday.PUBG, a popu...

Leonardo sees 1 bln euro industry boost from Italy's alliance with U.S. on space

An agreement between Italy and the United States over space exploration can generate around 1 billion euros 1.16 billion for the Italian space industry, the CEO of aerospace and defence group Leonardo said. Italys Undersecretary to the Pres...

Film festival to conclude Mahatma Gandhi sesquicentennial celebrations

A week-long online film festival dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi is being organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as part of the finale of the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation. The Films D...

Nitish welcomes Bihar poll schedule, unveils '7 resolves-II' for next term

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday welcomed the Assembly poll schedule announced by the Election Commission, and said that he would take up more developmental programmes if the people of the state give him another chance to serve t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020