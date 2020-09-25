Florida restaurants can now operate with no restrictions, governor says

Florida restaurants can now operate with no restrictions, governor saysReuters | Florida | Updated: 25-09-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 22:38 IST
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lifted COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants as he announced the state would enter Phase 3 of reopening on Friday.
"I think that this will be very very important to the industry and it also will be a recognition that they have worked as hard as anybody to create safe environments," DeSantis told a news conference. "In fact, the idea that government dictating this is better than them making these decisions so that their customers have confidence I think is misplaced."
