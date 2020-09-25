Left Menu
Development News Edition

Florida restaurants can now operate with no restrictions, governor says

Reuters | Florida | Updated: 25-09-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 22:38 IST
Florida restaurants can now operate with no restrictions, governor says
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lifted COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants as he announced the state would enter Phase 3 of reopening on Friday.

"I think that this will be very very important to the industry and it also will be a recognition that they have worked as hard as anybody to create safe environments," DeSantis told a news conference. "In fact, the idea that government dictating this is better than them making these decisions so that their customers have confidence I think is misplaced."

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India unlikely to revoke PUBG ban despite Tencent licence withdrawal - source

India is unlikely to revoke a ban on PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds PUBG following PUBG Corps decision to withdraw the mobile games publishing rights in the country from Chinas Tencent, a senior government official said on Friday.PUBG, a popu...

Leonardo sees 1 bln euro industry boost from Italy's alliance with U.S. on space

An agreement between Italy and the United States over space exploration can generate around 1 billion euros 1.16 billion for the Italian space industry, the CEO of aerospace and defence group Leonardo said. Italys Undersecretary to the Pres...

Film festival to conclude Mahatma Gandhi sesquicentennial celebrations

A week-long online film festival dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi is being organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as part of the finale of the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation. The Films D...

Nitish welcomes Bihar poll schedule, unveils '7 resolves-II' for next term

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday welcomed the Assembly poll schedule announced by the Election Commission, and said that he would take up more developmental programmes if the people of the state give him another chance to serve t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020