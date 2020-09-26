Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Argentine lawmaker quits after lewd act during virtual session

An Argentine lawmaker has resigned after being caught on a live camera caressing his partner before appearing to partially pull down her top and kiss her breast during a virtual session of the country's lower house of Congress on Thursday. The lower house of deputies said in a statement on Twitter early on Friday that it had voted to accept the resignation of Juan Ameri, a representative from the northern province of Salta in the ruling coalition.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 26-09-2020 03:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 02:31 IST
UPDATE 1-Argentine lawmaker quits after lewd act during virtual session
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An Argentine lawmaker has resigned after being caught on a live camera caressing his partner before appearing to partially pull down her top and kiss her breast during a virtual session of the country's lower house of Congress on Thursday.

The lower house of deputies said in a statement on Twitter early on Friday that it had voted to accept the resignation of Juan Ameri, a representative from the northern province of Salta in the ruling coalition. During a special meeting of the country's deputies, with a few lawmakers in physical attendance but most others appearing via large screens in the chamber, politician Ameri appeared on a screen sitting with his partner, before performing the lewd act.

Shortly after the incident, which went viral and sparked outrage in Argentina, lawmakers voted to suspend Ameri while a panel was convened to decide his final sanction. It later accepted his resignation. Virtual meetings amid the coronavirus pandemic have tripped up lawmakers before. In June, Ireland's Luke Ming Flanagan appeared to be wearing no trousers as he discussed policy matters with his European Parliament peers.

Ameri, in comments to local radio, said that he felt bad about what had happened, adding that his internet connection had been poor and that he had been caught in an intimate moment unawares. The ruling Frente de Todos coalition said in a statement that the incident had shown a lack of respect for the Argentine people and the legislature, and had called for a strong sanction.

"As representatives of the people we cannot allow irresponsibility of this magnitude," the party said before Ameri's resignation was confirmed.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Fans of boy band BTS join swarm of Ants chasing South Korea's hit IPO; New York's Metropolitan Opera to remain closed for another year and more

World Bank approves $450m to support Pakistan’s transition to clean energy resources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

‘Things have to change’ Canada’s Trudeau declares amid COVID-19

The world is in crisis, and not just because of the last few months. Not just because of COVID-19. But because of the last few decades. And because of us, he said in a pre-recorded speech for the gathering. Mr. Trudeau recalled that follo...

Togo's prime minister and government resign, presidency says

Togolese Prime Minister Komi Selom Klassou and his government tendered their resignation on Friday, the presidency said in a statement, congratulating the Cabinet for its work in office. A governmental change has been anticipated since Pres...

Rise in virus cases adds to economic uncertainty ahead of U.S. election

With COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. topping 200,000 this week following a rise in new daily cases last week for the first time in eight weeks, the role of the economy in the looming presidential election could take on heightened importance -- ...

Trump plans to pick Judge Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court, sources say

President Donald Trump intends to nominate conservative federal appeals court judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, two sources said on Friday. Trump has sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020