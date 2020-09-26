Left Menu
JKPC says it ends association with ex-Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC) on Saturday said the party has ended its association with former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu. Mattu, in a series of tweets, said the association with the JKPC ended due to his differences with the party on certain stands and issues. “I'm glad the speculations have ended and there is a confirmation from both sides today that my association with @JKPC_ has come to an end.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-09-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 16:19 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC) on Saturday said the party has ended its association with former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu. The party said the association with Mattu ended “weeks back”.

“J&K Peoples Conference would like (to) confirm that Mr. Junaid Mattu is no longer associated with the party. The party's association with Mr. Mattu has ended weeks back,” the JKPC said on its official Twitter handle. Mattu, in a series of tweets, said the association with the JKPC ended due to his differences with the party on certain stands and issues.

“I'm glad the speculations have ended and there is a confirmation from both sides today that my association with @JKPC_ has come to an end. This is something that has evolved over the last couple of months due to my differences on certain stands and issues,” the former Srinagar Mayor posted on Twitter. Mattu said he believed the party's investment in the 'Gupkar Declaration' -- a resolution issued after an all-party meeting on August 4, 2019, at the Gupkar residence of NC president Farooq Abdullah -- is and will be reciprocated only by “insincerity and disingenuity” by the National Conference. The resolution at the end of the meet on August 4, 2019, a day before the Centre announced its decision of revocation of J-K's special status and split it into two union territories, said the parties unanimously resolved that they would be united in their resolve to protect and defend the identity, autonomy and special status of Jammu and Kashmir against all attacks and onslaughts.

A year later, on August 22 this year, the political parties issued another joint statement saying they adhere to the last year's declaration. Mattu said, “I, however - strongly - believe that the party's investment in the Gupkar Declaration is and will be reciprocated only by insincerity and disingenuity by the JKNC - and this time will prove. NC's blatant insincerity started with SMC but won't end there. Mark my words.” He said the “complicity of today's vanguards and yesteryear's facilitators of erosion and disempowerment” cannot be erased or wished away. “I am of the firm opinion that we can't allow August 5th to whitewash history and assume our history starts here. The complicity of today's vanguards and yesteryear's facilitators of erosion and disempowerment - that can't be erased or wished away. That's the limited point,” Mattu said in another tweet.

The former JKPC spokesperson, however, said he will continue to cherish his personal bond and association with JKPC chairman Sajad Gani Lone. “In @sajadlone I have always sought and found an elder brother and a mentor and I will continue to cherish my personal bond and association with him. I respect him and hold him in high esteem and that will remain unchanged,” Mattu said.

Mattu had joined the JKPC after winning the mayoral polls of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in 2018. He had quit the NC in September that year to contest the local bodies polls..

