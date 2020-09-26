Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajapaksa praises Modi for cooperation, hand of friendship during virtual summit

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday praised his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for extending help and cooperation to his country in several areas, including in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, as the two leaders held a "very successful" virtual summit and agreed to boost the "robust" bilateral ties.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 26-09-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 18:53 IST
Rajapaksa praises Modi for cooperation, hand of friendship during virtual summit

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday praised his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for extending help and cooperation to his country in several areas, including in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, as the two leaders held a "very successful" virtual summit and agreed to boost the "robust" bilateral ties. Rajapaksa’s office released a voice recording of the remarks he made during the summit with Prime Minister Modi.

"I must thank your Honour for the invitation extended to attend this summit. This is my first meeting with you since I became the Prime Minister," Rajapaksa said. "Even though we are not meeting face to face our historical friendship would continue to grow", he said, adding that as the leader of the SAARC, India has taken the lead in fostering regional cooperation.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi and I held a very successful Virtual Summit today to exchange views on the #SriLanka – #India bilateral cooperation. We both agreed to continue the two-way dialogue to further advance the centuries-old, robust relationship between our two countries," Rajapaksa said in a tweet. The Sri Lankan prime minister told his Indian counterpart that his party had received a large electoral mandate at two successive elections.

"We are happy with the large mandate we received and I wish to assure you that we will make use of the mandate and create conditions for all communities to live in coexistence," he said. On regional security, he told Modi that Sri Lanka was aware of India's ready cooperation and understanding of issues concerning security and international borders."You are supportive of our efforts to find solutions to these issues while emphasising the need to work in close cooperation,” he said.

Rajapaksa recalled that India had assisted Sri Lanka in combating COVID-19 as the island nation had received praise from the WHO for curbing the pandemic. Rajapaksa said the economies of both countries were presented with opportunities in the post-COVID-19 phase as Sri Lanka was bent on concentrating on an economy based on local production.

He recalled the joint Indo-Lanka effort in handling the oil tanker fire off Sri Lanka’s east coast and said he was thankful to India for its assistance. The summit was the result of Modi’s initiative during his telephone conversation with Rajapaksa after the ruling SLPP recorded a landslide win in the August parliamentary election.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Declare entire state agriculture market: Badal to Punjab govt

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday demanded that the Punjab government immediately bring an ordinance to declare the entire state as an agriculture market to thwart the implementation of the Centres farm legislations....

Modi raises questions on UN's response in combating COVID-19; assures world of India’s vaccine production prowess

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday raised questions on the response of the United Nations in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and assured the global community that India will use its production and delivery capacity to help all humani...

U'khand: Leopard that killed two declared man-eater

A leopard, which killed two persons in Uttarakhands Pithoragarh district within just a few days earlier this week, attacked and injured a man on Saturday, prompting the forest department to declare it a man-eater.&#160; &#160; &#160; &#160;...

Gigi Hadid's baby girl receives gifts from 'aunties' Donatella Versace, Taylor Swift

Two days after she gave birth to her first child with her singer boyfriend Zayn Malik, supermodel Gigi Hadid on Friday local time shared a picture of her baby girl wearing gifts from her beloved aunties Donatella Versace and Taylor Swift. H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020