BJP doubles number of spokespersons, more women in office-bearers' list

Increasing its focus on messaging and communication, the BJP on Saturday doubled its number of spokespersons in the newly formed team of party chief J P Nadda, with the inclusion of leaders from all sections of society, religions and regions of the country. The number of women in the team of national office-bearers has also increased from eight to 13, with five appointed vice-presidents and three national secretaries.

The BJP on Saturday announced the long-awaited list of its national office-bearers as the party affected a major reshuffle in key organisational positions, gave the team a more pan-India look and brought in new faces, including some seen to be strongly associated with its core ideology. There are 23 spokespersons, including three women as against one last time, in the newly formed team of BJP president Nadda. Former cabinet ministers and leaders from Nagaland to Punjab, and those with diverse backgrounds and representing different religions, are among those in the spokespersons' team.

For injecting fresh blood and new energy, heads of almost all the party's wings –- Yuva Morcha, SC Morcha, ST Morcha, Kisan Morcha -- are new and relatively younger faces. The political observers' team has representation from all religions and sections of society.

Besides balancing social equations, equal emphasis has been given on domain expertise with the inclusion of former bankers, bureaucrats and leaders with expertise in various fields, including defence and economics. The spokespersons' team will be led by Anil Baluni who has been elevated as chief spokesperson besides being national media in-charge.

Only two spokespersons -- Bizay Sonkar Shastri and Meenakshi Lekhi -- have been replaced while the rest have been retained.