Soren recommends CBI probe into death of martyrs Sidhu,Kanhu descendant

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-09-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 22:28 IST
Later, Soren said in a statement that the decision for a CBI probe into the matter was taken in view of several representations and demands by social and political organisations.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday recommended a CBI probe into the death of freedom fighters Sidhu and Kanhu's descendant, Rameshwar Murmu in June this year. A communique issued by the Chief Minister's Office said, "CM has approved the recommendation of CBI probe in connection with the murder of late Rameshwar Murmu, who was killed on June 12, 2020, in Bhognadih in Sahebganj following a proposal from Jharkhand DGP MV Rao." Later, Soren said in a statement that the decision for a CBI probe into the matter was taken in view of several representations and demands by social and political organisations.

Rameshwar Murmus (28) body was found in a field at Bhognadih under Barhait police station. Four days later, the deceased's family had lodged an FIR at Barhait police station in Sahebganj district accusing one Saddam Ansari of the crime.

On June 23, Ansari surrendered in court and was sent to judicial custody. The incident had triggered massive protests with the opposition BJP accusing lawlessness under the Hemant Soren government.

In June last, national vice president of BJP's Scheduled Tribes wing and former IPS officer Arun Uraon had said that if the chief minister has some concern for the tribals he should order a CBI probe in the case. Bhognadih happens to be the centre of Santhal rebellion by tribal brothers Sidhu and Kanhu against Britishers in 1855.

This is why Hul Diwas is observed in memory of the two martyrs on June 30 there every year. People in the political circles see handing over the case to the premier investigating agency to the upcoming assembly bypolls in Dumka and Bermo.

