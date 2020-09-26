Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal leader Rahul Sinha unhappy after being left out of BJP s new national team

Apparently hinting at newly appointed office-bearers Mukul Roy and Anupam Hazra, turncoats from the ruling Trinamool Congress, the two-term former state president claimed that he has been dropped to pave way for TMC leaders who have joined the saffron party. "For the last 40 years, I have been associated with the party.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 22:58 IST
Bengal leader Rahul Sinha unhappy after being left out of BJP s new national team

The organisational restructuring of the BJPs central unit on Saturday sparked discontent in its Bengal unit as senior leader Rahul Sinha, who was dropped as the national secretary, said that this is the "reward" he got for his dedicated service to the party for 40 long years. Apparently hinting at newly appointed office-bearers Mukul Roy and Anupam Hazra, turncoats from the ruling Trinamool Congress, the two-term former state president claimed that he has been dropped to pave way for TMC leaders who have joined the saffron party.

"For the last 40 years, I have been associated with the party. Today, I have been rewarded by the party, which decided to drop me to pave way for leaders who have joined from the TMC," Sinha said in a video message. "I will wait for 10-12 days before announcing my next line of action," he said.

Sinha, after serving two back-to-back terms as the state BJP president, was appointed as a national secretary of the saffron party in 2015. Announcing a new team of the party's national office- bearers, the BJP leadership named Mukul Roy as a vice- president, and Anupam Hazra, a former TMC MP who joined the saffron party in March 2019, as a secretary.

Roy, once considered the number two in the TMC, had switched over to the BJP in 2017 following differences with party supremo Mamata Banerjee. When contacted, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said that newcomers may have been included in the restructured team, but that doesn't mean old-timers were sidelined.

"The party has taken a decision. I have nothing to say in this regard. But I think this is a misplaced idea that old-timers have been dropped. Maybe they will be accommodated in some other way," he said. Ghosh said that he is yet to speak to Sinha on this issue.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has been appointed a national spokesperson of the party in the new team announced by BJP president J P Nadda..

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Suspect in fatal UK police officer shooting in critical condition

The 23-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of a British police officer inside a police station remains in a critical condition in hospital and has not yet been spoken to, a senior officer said on Saturday. Matt Ratana, a 54-year-old cust...

Assam govt to spend Rs 134 cr to upgrade Silchar hospital

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the government will spend Rs 134 crore to set up a 500-bed emergency wing and other infrastructure at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Sarma inaugurated a 40-bed Intensive ...

Redouble efforts to provide patient care: Atal Dulloo to Jammu GMC

Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmirs Health and Medical Education Department, visited Jammu Government Medical College GMC including the isolation ward, oxygen supply plant, and control room on Saturday, and took stock ...

NCB questions Bollywood stars Deeepika, Shraddha, Sara in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Saturday recorded statements of actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajputs death and an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. It also arrested D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020