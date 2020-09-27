At U.N., Belarus accuses western states of trying to sow 'chaos and anarchy'Reuters | New York | Updated: 27-09-2020 04:53 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 04:53 IST
Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei accused Western countries on Saturday of attempting to sow "chaos and anarchy" in the former Soviet republic, which has been rocked by street protests since an election last month.
"We are seeing attempts to destabilize the situation in the country," he told the United Nations General Assembly in a video statement. "Interference in our internal affairs, sanctions and other restrictions on Belarus will have the opposite effect, and are harmful for absolutely everyone."
