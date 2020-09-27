Left Menu
Bi-partisan Muslim group not to endorse candidates in Texas District 22

A bi-partisan Muslim group in the US has announced that it would not endorse candidates in Texas state's District 22 during the upcoming presidential elections, saying none of them was sufficiently aligned with the interests and values of the community.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 27-09-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 14:05 IST
A bi-partisan Muslim group in the US has announced that it would not endorse candidates in Texas state's District 22 during the upcoming presidential elections, saying none of them was sufficiently aligned with the interests and values of the community. Emgage PAC, considered to be the largest Muslim political action committee in the US, has interviewed, vetted, and endorsed over 25 candidates across Texas for this election cycle.

"We recently concluded the endorsement process for Congressional District 22, a race that has garnered a great deal of attention across Texas and even nationally,” the bi-partisan group, which has chapters and affiliates in 11 states, said in a statement last week. "After careful consideration, we have decided not to make an endorsement in this race as we believe neither candidate is sufficiently aligned with the interests and values of the Texas Muslim community," it said.

This means that Indian-American Democratic congressional candidate Sri Preston Kulkarni nor his Republican opponent Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls will receive an endorsement from the group in the November election. The candidates are seeking to replace Congressman Pete Olson, the House District 22 Representative - a seat includes a large portion of Fort Bend County.

Kulkarni was endorsed by Emgage-TX PAC in 2018 because of his significant outreach to the Muslim community in the district..

