Naveen Patnaik, Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi condole death of Jaswant Singh

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi on Sunday condoled the death of former union minister Jaswant Singh, saying he will be remembered for his contribution to Indian polity.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-09-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 14:55 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran leader, former Union minister #JaswantSingh ji. His contribution to Indian polity was substantial. My prayers are with his family and friends," Patnaik tweeted. Union Petroleum and Steel Minister also took to Twitter to mourn the demise of the former union minister, saying the veteran leader had served the nation diligently in various capacities.

"Saddened by the passing away of former defence minister and veteran BJP leader Shri Jaswant Singh ji. A man of great knowledge and wisdom, he served the nation diligently in several capacities. My deepest condolences to his family in this hour of grief," Pradhan tweeted. Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Sarangi in a message said, Singhs role in strengthening the BJP and work done for the country as a union minister will always be remembered.

Singh was one of India's rare politicians to have held the portfolios of defence, external affairs, finance and the post of the deputy chairman of planning commission in BJP governments under Vajpayee. BJP national vice-president and former MP Baijayant Panda also condoled the death of the veteran leader.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Shri Jaswant Singh Ji. He served the nation for decades in the forces & in public life & oversaw the transformation of India's military & diplomatic ties by the Vajpayee govt. He was a true patriot. Deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanti," Panda tweeted.

