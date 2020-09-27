Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttar Pradesh governor, CM mourn death of ex-Union minister Jaswant Singh

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed grief over the death of former Union minister Jaswant Singh. In a tweet she said, "The death of stalwart BJP leader Jaswant Singh, who held portfolios of Defence, Finance and External Affairs, and nine-time MP is very sad." Jaswant Singh, a close associate of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died in Delhi on Sunday following a long spell of illness.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-09-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 15:00 IST
Uttar Pradesh governor, CM mourn death of ex-Union minister Jaswant Singh
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Yogeshsagar09)

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed grief over the death of former Union minister Jaswant Singh. The UP governor in her message said the death of the former Union minister is extremely saddening. "His inspiring personality will always be remembered. My condolence with the aggrieved family," she said. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Jaswant Singh was a senior and experienced politician, and he discharged his responsibilities effectively as a Union minister. He also rendered his services for a long time as a Member of Parliament. The loss following the death of Jaswant Singh will be hard to fill." BSP supremo Mayawati also condoled the death of Jaswant Singh. In a tweet she said, "The death of stalwart BJP leader Jaswant Singh, who held portfolios of Defence, Finance and External Affairs, and nine-time MP is very sad." Jaswant Singh, a close associate of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died in Delhi on Sunday following a long spell of illness. He was 82. Singh, a former Army officer, had been ill after a fall at his home in August 2014 and was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital. He had been in and out of the hospital and was admitted again in June this year. "It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Hon'ble Major Jaswant Singh (Retd), former Cabinet Minister of Government of India at 0655 hours on 27 September 2020. He was admitted on 25 Jun 2020 and being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome and effects of Severe Head Injury old (Optd) had a Cardiac arrest this morning," the hospital said in a statement. Despite the best efforts of the attending team of specialists to resuscitate him, he could not be revived and passed away, it added.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's warring parties agree largest prisoner swap

Yemens warring parties have agreed to exchange around 1,000 prisoners, including 15 Saudis, as part of trust-building steps aimed at reviving a stalled peace process, the United Nations and sources said on Sunday. The Yemeni government, bac...

Indian man gets 6 months in UAE jail on molestation charge

A 40-year-old Indian man has been sentenced to six months in jail for molesting a woman here, according to a media report. The incident was reported to Dubai Police in June, the Gulf News reported. At about 10 am, two patrol officers reache...

Doctors, nurses in 'bumper' COVID19 Queen's Honours List

Doctors, nurses, fundraisers and volunteers who have made outstanding contributions to the UKs coronavirus response will be recognised in the 2020 Queens Birthday Honours list to be unveiled on October 10, Downing Street said on Sunday. The...

UP: Labourer buried under sand mound, dies

A labourer died after he was buried under a mound of sand during illegal mining at a Banda village, police said on SundayAccording to Circle Officer Atrara Siyram, the incident took place at Risaura-Pandadev village on Saturday. During i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020