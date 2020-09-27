Uttar Pradesh governor, CM mourn death of ex-Union minister Jaswant Singh

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed grief over the death of former Union minister Jaswant Singh. The UP governor in her message said the death of the former Union minister is extremely saddening. "His inspiring personality will always be remembered. My condolence with the aggrieved family," she said. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Jaswant Singh was a senior and experienced politician, and he discharged his responsibilities effectively as a Union minister. He also rendered his services for a long time as a Member of Parliament. The loss following the death of Jaswant Singh will be hard to fill." BSP supremo Mayawati also condoled the death of Jaswant Singh. In a tweet she said, "The death of stalwart BJP leader Jaswant Singh, who held portfolios of Defence, Finance and External Affairs, and nine-time MP is very sad." Jaswant Singh, a close associate of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died in Delhi on Sunday following a long spell of illness. He was 82. Singh, a former Army officer, had been ill after a fall at his home in August 2014 and was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital. He had been in and out of the hospital and was admitted again in June this year. "It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Hon'ble Major Jaswant Singh (Retd), former Cabinet Minister of Government of India at 0655 hours on 27 September 2020. He was admitted on 25 Jun 2020 and being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome and effects of Severe Head Injury old (Optd) had a Cardiac arrest this morning," the hospital said in a statement. Despite the best efforts of the attending team of specialists to resuscitate him, he could not be revived and passed away, it added.