Former Union minister Uma Bharti tests COVID-19 positive
Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has said that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined herself. She requested people who came in her contact to get themselves tested and follow protocols. Taking to Twitter, Bharti on Saturday night said that she had taken a COVID-19 test as she was suffering from fever, and the report came positive.PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-09-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 19:50 IST
Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has said that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined herself. She requested people who came in her contact to get themselves tested and follow protocols.
Taking to Twitter, Bharti on Saturday night said that she had taken a COVID-19 test as she was suffering from fever, and the report came positive. She has quarantined herself at a place between Haridwar and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.
