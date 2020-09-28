Congress will pay heavy price for taking anti-farmer stand, says Kiren Rijiju over India Gate incident
The Congress will pay a very heavy price for misleading people and taking an anti-farmers' stand, said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju over the incident which took place on Monday morning in New Delhi.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 11:26 IST
The Congress will pay a very heavy price for misleading people and taking an anti-farmers' stand, said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju over the incident which took place on Monday morning in New Delhi. Earlier in the morning, close to 15-20 Punjab Youth Congress workers arrived at the India Gate, New Delhi and tried to set a tractor on fire, apart from protesting against the farm bills passed by the Parliament.
The Congress workers also raised slogans against the PM Modi-led government at the Centre. "Congress Party will pay a very heavy price for destroying public properties, misleading the people and taking a very anti-farmer stand," Rijiju's tweet read.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also slammed the Congress over the incident. "Congress workers brought the tractor on a truck and set it on fire near India Gate. This is Congress' drama. This is why people had evicted Congress from power," Javadekar said.
Meanwhile, five people have been detained in connection with the burning of the tractor near India Gate, police said. The Congress workers were protesting reportedly against the three farm bills brought by the Centre, passed by the Parliament, which recently received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)
