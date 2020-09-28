Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dharmendra Pradhan slams Congress over setting tractor on fire in Delhi today

Congress has shown its real face in Delhi today, said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday as Punjab Youth Congress workers had set a tractor on fire near India Gate earlier in the morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 12:48 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan slams Congress over setting tractor on fire in Delhi today
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan talking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress has shown its real face in Delhi today, said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday as Punjab Youth Congress workers had set a tractor on fire near India Gate earlier in the morning. "Today in Delhi Congress showed its real face. In the name of farmers, some anti-social elements are trying to spread anarchy. A ploy to burn a tractor was made by them today. This is unfortunate," Pradhan told ANI.

He further slammed the Congress, stating that the party, which had held sway in the country for long was responsible for the misery of the farmers. He also said now when Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was attempting to give freedom to the farmers, the same Congress was attempting to mislead and spread anarchy in the country. "The people who were in power for long and are responsible for the misfortune of farmers, they are intolerant of PM Narendra Modi's drive to give freedom and economic self-reliance to farmers. They are misleading the people and are attempting to spread anarchy and terror in the country," Pradhan said.

He further appealed to the Congress not to spread anarchy in the country as the people were watching the events very closely. Earlier in the morning, around 15-20 Punjab Youth Congress workers arrived at the India Gate, New Delhi and tried to set a tractor on fire, apart from protesting against the farm Bills passed by the Parliament.

The Congress workers also raised slogans against the PM Modi-led government at the Centre. Meanwhile, five people have been detained in connection with the burning of the tractor near India Gate, police said.

The Congress workers were protesting reportedly against the three farm Bills brought by the Centre, passed by the Parliament, which recently received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Russia records 8,135 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, September 28 ANISputnik Russia has registered 8,135 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 7,867 yesterday, bringing the cumulative case total to 1,159,573, the coronavirus response center said on Monday. In the past 24...

HC issues notice on Delhi govt's plea against stay on reserving ICU beds for COVID patients

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to all the respondents on a petition moved by the Delhi government challenging a stay on its order directing private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent beds for COVID patients. A division bench o...

Samsung Star Scholar program supports 517 IIT and NIT students

Samsung has extended financial support to 517 meritorious students at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT and National Institute of Technology NIT via its annual scholarship program.The Samsung Star Scholar program, launched in 2016, off...

Govt unveils Gwalior-Morena Flyover connecting Dholpur in Rajasthan and Gwalior in MP

The 1,420 km flyover on NH-3 at Morena Town in Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 108 crore was unveiled on Monday by Union Minister for Agriculture Farmers Welfare, Rural Development Panchayati Raj and Food Processing Industries Narendra Singh Toma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020