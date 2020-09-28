Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM says his govt will move Supreme Court over new farm laws

Defending farmers for holding protests over the farm laws, the CM said they had the right to do so as “you are taking away their livelihood”. He accused the central government of snatching the rights of states.

PTI | Khatkarkalan | Updated: 28-09-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 15:11 IST
Punjab CM says his govt will move Supreme Court over new farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said his government would approach the Supreme Court over the issue of new farm laws. He also slammed the BJP-led central government, accusing it of snatching the rights of states.

Amarinder Singh, along with AICC general secretary and Punjab Affairs in-charge Harish Rawat, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar along with other leaders on Monday paid tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 113th birth anniversary at Khatkar Kalan village. Amarinder Singh, Rawat and others held a sit-in protest here against the new farms laws.

Addressing the gathering, the CM slammed the Centre for bringing the farm laws, saying they would "destroy" the farming community. "I have said we will take this matter forward. The president has passed these bills and now we will take this matter to the Supreme Court," Singh said.

Stating that his government would take every possible step to protect the interest of the farming community, he said, “Two advocates from Delhi are coming here tomorrow and we will discuss this matter with them.” President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to three contentious farm bills that have triggered protests by farmers, especially in Punjab. According to a gazette notification, the president gave assent to three bills -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Defending farmers for holding protests over the farm laws, the CM said they had the right to do so as “you are taking away their livelihood”.

He accused the central government of snatching the rights of states. "Now you have taken away (right over) the farm sector. Which thing will you leave with states? Will you leave it or not? You have taken away everything (from states). How will we run our states?" he added.

Talking to the media later, the CM expressed hope that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would join protests against the new farm laws. "We are going to request him to join us. Daily he is tweeting and making statements, saying whatever they (government) have done with farmers is a fraud. He will certainly join us," he said.

To another question, Amarinder Singh stated that Pakistan's spy agency ISI always tries to foment trouble in the border state of Punjab. "The ISI always looks to whom and where it can give guns, bombs and grenades. They have been following it since the beginning. During the last three and half years of our regime, we have arrested around 150 terrorists and seized around 700 weapons," he said.

"There has been peace in Punjab but when you try to take away someone's food, then won't he be angry. He becomes the target for ISI. That is why I am saying whatever they have done is anti-national," he added. Slamming the Shiromani Akali Dal, which has exited the NDA, the CM said, "Akali Dal is now in a total lose-lose situation. You will find they will lose all over. They will try to use some other tactic that is not going to work because once you have let people down, once you have told them what sort of people you are nobody will trust you again." Earlier addressing the gathering, former Uttarakhand chief minister Rawat said the Congress would fight farmers' battle.

He accused the BJP-led central government of "demolishing" the minimum support price, mandi system and PDS (public distribution system) with these farm laws. "Their motive is to demolish everything which farmers have got after a long struggle. From the green and white revolution to till now, rights which farmers acquired, one by one all of them are being demolished with these farm laws," Singh said.

"MSP and mandi system will be dismantled with these farm laws and their next target is FCI," he said, claiming that they also want to demolish the Public Distribution System..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar hovers near two-month high amid economic, political risks

The dollar hovered near a two-month peak against a basket of currencies on Monday as doubts about economic recovery persisted before a barrage of economic data and political developments in the United States. A rebound in U.S. stocks on Fri...

Armenian, Azeri forces battle again, at least 21 reported killed

At least 21 people were killed on Monday in a second day of heavy clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh that reportedly involved air power, missiles and heavy armour.The confrontation between the two ...

Pakistan's Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif arrested in money laundering case

Pakistans Leader of the Opposition and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was arrested on Monday after the Lahore High Court rejected his bail plea in a Rs 7 billion USD 41.9 million money laundering case. Shahbaz, the younger brother of former...

Uber wins court appeal to continue operating on London roads

Taxi ride-hailing giant Uber won a court appeal in Britain on Monday to be granted a new licence to operate in London. The US-headquartered app has been operating in London on an interim basis while its appeal was being heard after Transpor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020