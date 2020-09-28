AIADMK's CM nominee for 2021 polls to be announced on Oct 7

The AIADMK's chief ministerial candidate for the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections would be announced on October 7, a senior leader of the ruling party said here on Monday. The Chief Ministerial candidate would be made known by top AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami, party Deputy Coordinator K P Munusamy told reporters here after a five-hour long meeting of the party Executive Committee here.

Munusamy's remarks assume significance in the wake of alleged differences between the camps of Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy Panneerselvam, who holds the numero uno position in the party being the coordinator, on who should be the CM face of the party in the assembly polls. Recently, the two top leaders had issued a gag order, asking the cadres and leaders not to air views publicly on the issue of chief ministerial candidate after divergent opinions emerged.

Munusamy, who was flanked by senior leaders K A Sengottaiyan, R Vaithilingam and S P Velumani, also said the executive committee passed as many as 15 resolutions..