Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress, PSP-L workers stage protests against farm laws, other issues in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu and other party workers were held during the protest, while police personnel with 'lathis' stopped members of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party students' wing as they tried to march towards the chief minister's residence. Led by the UPCC president, Congress workers from all over the state converged at the Parivartan Chowk here and staged a protest against the "anti-farm" laws, the party's media convenor, Lalan Kumar, said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-09-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 17:21 IST
Congress, PSP-L workers stage protests against farm laws, other issues in Lucknow

Workers of the Congress and the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) staged protests against the new farm laws and other issues in the state capital on Monday. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu and other party workers were held during the protest, while police personnel with 'lathis' stopped members of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party students' wing as they tried to march towards the chief minister's residence.

Led by the UPCC president, Congress workers from all over the state converged at the Parivartan Chowk here and staged a protest against the "anti-farm" laws, the party's media convenor, Lalan Kumar, said. While trying to move towards the Raj Bhawan, party workers and its chief were held, Kumar said.

There are reports from some districts that party workers, who were on their way to Lucknow to take part in the programme, were detained and not allowed to proceed, Lalan claimed. The workers raised slogans against the new laws, he said.

Members of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party's students' wing, led by its state unit president Dinesh Singh Yadav, gathered at the party office here to march towards the chief minister's residence to protest against problems faced by students, farmers, traders and common people, a party statement said. As the workers began their march, police stopped them and took them into custody, it added.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to three contentious farm bills passed in Parliament last week that have triggered farmers' protest in some states. These three farm bills are: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

India’s Feluda COVID-19 test cheaper, faster alternative to RT-PCR diagnosis, say scientists

More accurate than a rapid antigen test and almost as quick, Indias CRISPR Feluda COVID-19 test that changes colour on detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus could be a cheaper, faster and simpler alternative to an RT-PCR diagnosis, say scientis...

Goa Cong protests against Centre's farm legislations

The Goa Congress on Monday held a protest at Raj Bhavan against the Centres farm bills which were cleared by Parliament recently and got the presidents assent. Senior leaders like LoP Digambar Kamat and state unit chief Girish Chodankar too...

BJP govt harmful to farmers: Congress protest against new Farm Acts in Bengaluru

Asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led governments at the Centre and the state will not be able to suppress the farmers, the Karnataka Congress held a massive protest during a bandh called against the three new Farm Acts, in Beng...

IPL 13: Irfan Pathan doesn't want Shivam Dube to bowl death overs for RCB

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said that he does not want Shivam Dube to bowl death overs for Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB. Look, I think they will get better as soon as Chris Morris comes in. I see Morris coming in, Steyn going o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020