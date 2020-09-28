Belarus' Tsikhanouskaya wants to meet French president in Vilnius - advisor
We are waiting for confirmation and we will be happy to meet him during his visit in Vilnius," said Franak Viacorka told Reuters. A French government spokesman said on Monday that Macron would meet with Tsikhanouskaya if she requested a meeting. Macron will visit Lithuania from Monday evening to Tuesday afternoon.Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 28-09-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 17:31 IST
Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has expressed willingness to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Vilnius, one of her advisors said on Monday.
"We have sent a letter to Macron's office saying we have the desire to meet. We are waiting for confirmation and we will be happy to meet him during his visit in Vilnius," said Franak Viacorka told Reuters.
A French government spokesman said on Monday that Macron would meet with Tsikhanouskaya if she requested a meeting. Macron will visit Lithuania from Monday evening to Tuesday afternoon. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas; Editing by Simon Johnson)
ALSO READ
Belarusian opposition denies receiving overseas funding to organise women's protests
Russia to send paratroopers to Belarus for joint drills starting on Monday - RIA
Belarusian security forces detain at least 20 people during protests in Minsk
Belarus authorities close off central square in Minsk, detain protesters
At least 100,000 Belarus protesters flood streets to demand end of Lukashenko