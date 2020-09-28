Left Menu
Macron urges Russia to provide clarifications on Navalny

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-09-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 23:26 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday Russia should provide clarifications about the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny or face international consequences, without elaborating as to what these may be.

"This is very clearly a murder attempt carried out on Russian soil, against a Russian opposition leader with a chemical agent manipulated in Russia. It is therefore up to Russia to provide clarifications," Macron told a news conference in Vilnius.

He added that the international community will have to decide on the consequences based on information provided or not by Russia to an investigation by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

