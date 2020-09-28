Left Menu
Cong MP writes to Shah seeking CBI probe into police exam paper leak

Alleging that the Assam government is "encouraging corruption by shielding culprits", Gogoi urged Shah for "immediate response". "I request you to kindly intervene into the matter and order a CBI inquiry ..., so that our administrative services are devoid of corrupt practices and sincere candidates don't suffer the brunt of malpractices such as these in future," the Congress MP wrote.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-09-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 23:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: @GauravGogoiAsm

Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday seeking CBI probe into the Assam Police exam paper leak. Alleging that the Assam government is "encouraging corruption by shielding culprits", Gogoi urged Shah for "immediate response".

"I request you to kindly intervene into the matter and order a CBI inquiry ..., so that our administrative services are devoid of corrupt practices and sincere candidates don't suffer the brunt of malpractices such as these in future," the Congress MP wrote. The Lok Sabha MP from Assam alleged that cancellation of the examination highlighted "the ineffciency of the state government to run the state corruption free and encouraging corruption by shielding culprits, weakening the administration and institutions".

It is not enough to cancel an examination to solve a problem of this nature. An investigation to identify the source of this leak and consequent action against the offender is imperative, he added. "All people being alleged, including politically linked Diban Deka, who is reported to have left the CID custody, and former DIG P K Dutta, who is reported to be absconding, should be found and thoroughly investigated. The situation at hand demands immediate response," Gogoi said.

Meanwhile, seven more persons have been arrested in connection with the police recruitment question paper leak scam, taking the total number of those in custody in the scandal to 20, Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said on Monday. He announced bounty of Rs one lakh cash each to find any clue leading to arrest of the ex-DIG and Deka, a senior BJP leader for their alleged role in the scam.

The question paper of the written examination for 597 posts of unarmed sub-inspectors in Assam Police was leaked on September 20. The examination was cancelled minutes after it had commenced across the state on that day. Around 66,000 candidates had appeared for the written tests across 154 centres in all the 33 districts of the state.

