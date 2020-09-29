Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elections for 4 vacant Legislative Council seats in K'taka to be held on Oct 28

Polling will take place on October 28 from 8 am to 5 pm while the counting will be on November 2. The EC also issued guidelines for conduct of the elections in view of the COVID pandemic.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-09-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 15:28 IST
Elections for 4 vacant Legislative Council seats in K'taka to be held on Oct 28

Elections to the four vacant Legislative Council seats in Karnataka will be held on October 28, the Election Commission said on Tuesday, The four seats belonged to the category of Karnataka South-East Graduates' constituency, Karnataka West Graduates, Karnataka North-East Teachers and Bengaluru Teachers' constituency and have been vacant since June 30. R Chowda Reddy Thoopalli, S V Sankanur, Sharanappa Mattur and Puttanna represented the four constituencies in the Legislative Council.

The EC had put the elections on hold for an undeclared period due to the coronavirus scare though the tenure of the four incumbents ended on June 30. According to the schedule announced by the Commission, the notification for the elections will be issued on October 1 while the last date of filing nominations is October 8.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 9 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is October 12. Polling will take place on October 28 from 8 am to 5 pm while the counting will be on November 2.

The EC also issued guidelines for conduct of the elections in view of the COVID pandemic.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Manager of lab in Kerala held for issuing 'fake' COVID-19 certificates to travellers

A manager of a private lab in Valanchery in the district was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly issuing fake COVID-19 negative certificates to those travelling to various Middle East countries. Arma lab in Valanchery, a franchise of a Kozhik...

Analysis: In debate, a last chance for Trump to define Biden

As a presidential candidate in 2016, Donald Trump seized control of the White House race and never let go. He masterfully defined and denigrated his opponents with cutting nicknames and a say-anything debate style, and repeatedly drew hi...

OYO's co-living arm offers 20% discounts on monthly rent to customers opting for long term stay

Hospitality firm OYOs rental housing arm OYO LIFE on Tuesday said it will offer a 20 per cent discount on monthly rent to its customers starting from the fourth month of their stay. It has also taken several other safety measures at its cen...

Centre's policies will devastate farmers of the country, only help hoarders: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on farm bills.

Centres policies will devastate farmers of the country, only help hoarders West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on farm bills....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020