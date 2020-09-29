Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dalit woman gang-raped in Hathras dies in Delhi hospital

Then, too, protests had broken outside the Safdarjung Hospital where the woman, who came to be known as Nirbhaya, the fearless one, was admitted before being moved to Singapore where she died. The Hathras SP said police initially they came to know that Sandip, 20, had tried to kill the 19-year-old and he was arrested the same day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 19:29 IST
Dalit woman gang-raped in Hathras dies in Delhi hospital

A 19-year-old woman, who was brutally gang-raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district two weeks ago, died of her grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, prompting outrage, protests and calls for justice. Recalling the horrors of the Nirbhaya case, the Dalit teen was allegedly sexually attacked by four men on September 14 and referred on Monday to a Delhi hospital in an extremely critical condition with spinal injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She couldn’t survive the night and died at 3 am, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir quoted her family as saying. As news of her death spread, protests broke out at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital as well as in Vijay Chowk and in Hathras, about 180 km away. All sections of society, including politicians, sports and cine stars and activists, spoke out on Twitter and elsewhere to express their anguish and demand justice for her. The four men alleged to be involved in the crime have been arrested and will now face charges under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, according to the Hathras SP.

On September 14, the young woman had gone to the fields with her mother and went missing soon after. She was found later, beaten and tortured, her tongue cut as she bit it when the accused attempted to strangle her, the SP said while giving details of the attack. A spokesperson at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh where she was first admitted said her legs were completely paralysed and arms partially paralysed. Leading the protests outside Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said he appealed to all members of the Dalit community to take to the streets and demand death penalty for the guilty. “The government should not test our patience. We won't rest until the culprits are hanged," he said as restless crowds milled around the complex.

Azad held the state government “equally responsible” for her tragic death. Hitting out at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and women BJP leaders on the issue and alleged that the state has become the "crime capital" of the country. The party also staged protests demanding justice for the victim at Vijay Chowk. The party said its leaders P L Punia, Udit Raj and other leaders were detained at the Mandir Marg Police station for the protest.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the "class-specific jungle raj" of UP has killed another young woman. "The government said this is fake news and left the victim to die. Neither was this unfortunate incident fake, nor was the death of the victim and the brutality of the government," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said a “Dalit girl who was victim of demoniac behaviour in Hathras” has passed away at Safdarjung Hospital after struggling for two weeks between life and death in hospitals. "Law and order in UP has deteriorated to a great extent. There is no semblance of safety for women. The criminals are committing crimes in the open," Priyanka Gandhi said.

BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav also spoke out. In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The news of the death of Dalit victim after gangrape in Hathras, UP is very saddening. The government should provide all possible help to the victim's family and ensure fast punishment to the culprits by prosecuting them in a fast track court. This is the demand of the BSP." Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav condoled the death of a “Dalit daughter”. "A Dalit daughter, who was a victim of gangrape and brutality, ultimately died… No hope is left with the present insensitive government," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the young woman’s death as a shame for society, the country as well as for all governments. Cricketer Virat Kohli, who is in the UAE for the ongoing IPL, said, "What happened in #Hathras is inhumane and goes beyond cruelty. Hope the culprits of this heinous crime will be brought to justice…” In Bollywood, actors Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha among others called for "serious punishment". Akhtar posted a heartbreak emoji on Twitter and said it was a "sad, sad day". "How much longer can this be allowed to go on," he wrote. "Tried really hard to gather my thoughts before expressing my sorrow, anger and disgust. It's 2020 and still so many Nirbhayas have to give their lives,” added Yami Gautam. National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma said it has assured all possible assistance to her family and has reached out to the brother.

In a video message, she said the commission had sought an action taken report from the Uttar Pradesh Police on the matter. Eight years after the case of the physiotherapy intern who was gangraped in Delhi on December 16, 2012 and died of her injuries a fortnight later, just like the Hathras teen, nothing much has changed, said civil society activists. Many were also struck by the similarities. Then, too, protests had broken outside the Safdarjung Hospital where the woman, who came to be known as Nirbhaya, the fearless one, was admitted before being moved to Singapore where she died.

The Hathras SP said police initially they came to know that Sandip, 20, had tried to kill the 19-year-old and he was arrested the same day. Later in her statement to the magistrate, the woman had said that besides Sandip, Ramu, Lavkush and Ravi had raped her and when she resisted their attempts, they tried to strangulate her, leading to the cut in the tongue.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Rupa Gurunath reappointed India Cements whole time director

Chennai, Sep 29 PTI The board of India Cements Ltd has approved the re-election of Rupa Gurunath as whole time director for a five year period, with effect from March 5. The shareholders approved the appointment at the 74th Annual General M...

Will fight against farm laws on all fronts: Punjab CM to farmer unions

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday extended his support to farmers agitating against the draconian farm laws, saying he will convene a special session of the assembly if there is a need to amend the state laws. Chairing a meet...

Inhumane, beyond cruelty: Virat Kohli seeks justice for Hathras gang-rape victim

Condemning the death of a 19-year-old woman who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradeshs Hathras, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday called the incident inhumane and hoped that the culprits of the heinous crime will be brought to justice. What h...

West Bengal govt moves HC against fencing at Poush Mela ground

The West Bengal government on Tuesday prayed before the Calcutta High Court for a stay on a decision by a court-appointed committee allowing fencing of the Poush Mela ground at Shantiniketan, even as the states advocate general expressed hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020