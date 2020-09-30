Left Menu
Biden releases 2019 tax returns ahead of debate

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 00:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, have released more of their personal tax returns ahead of the first presidential debate. The Bidens' returns show the couple paid almost $300,000 in federal taxes in 2019, including almost $288,000 in personal income tax. The Bidens reported taxable income of $944,737.

The release on Tuesday comes just days after The New York Times reported that Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, the year he was elected president, and again in 2017, his first year in office. The Times said Trump paid no federal income taxes for 10 of the 15 years before that. Biden and Trump are set to meet Tuesday night in Cleveland for their first presidential debate, and Trump's taxes are sure to come up.

Trump has called the reports "fake news" yet still refuses to release his returns himself. Biden already had released two decades' worth of his tax returns, in addition to the federal financial disclosures required of him when he was a senator and vice president. Biden's running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also released their 2019 returns Tuesday. Harris and Emhoff reported paying $1.05 million in personal income taxes and $1.19 million in total federal taxes on $3.02 million in taxable income.

