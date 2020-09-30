Left Menu
Development News Edition

Azerbaijan and Armenia reject talks as Karabakh conflict zone spreads

Both reported firing from the other side across their shared border, well to the west of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region over which fierce fighting broke out between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces on Sunday. The incidents signalled a further escalation of the conflict despite urgent appeals from Russia, the United States and others to halt it.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 04:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 04:06 IST
Azerbaijan and Armenia reject talks as Karabakh conflict zone spreads

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused one another on Tuesday of firing directly into each other's territory and rejected pressure to hold peace talks as their conflict over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh threatened to mushroom into all-out war. Both reported firing from the other side across their shared border, well to the west of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region over which fierce fighting broke out between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces on Sunday.

The incidents signalled a further escalation of the conflict despite urgent appeals from Russia, the United States and others to halt it. The conflict has reignited concerns about stability in the South Caucasus region, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets.

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, speaking to Russian state television, flatly ruled out any possibility of talks. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the same channel they could not take place while fighting continued. Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians and backed by Armenia. It broke away from Azerbaijan in a 1990s war but is not recognised by any country as an independent republic.

Dozens of people have been reported killed and hundreds wounded since clashes between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces broke out on Sunday, threatening to draw in neighbours including Azerbaijan's close ally Turkey. After a closed-door discussion on Tuesday the 15-member U.N. Security Council "expressed concern" about the clashes, condemned the use of force and backed a call by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for an immediate halt to fighting.

Further stoking tensions between the two former Soviet republics, Armenia said a Turkish F-16 fighter jet had shot down one of its warplanes over Armenian airspace, killing the pilot. It provided no evidence of the incident. Turkey called the claim "absolutely untrue", and Azerbaijan also denied it.

"The international community should decisively condemn the aggression of Azerbaijan and the actions of Turkey and demand Turkey get out of this region," Pashinyan told Russian state TV. "The military presence of Turkey in this region...will bring further escalation and expansion of the scale of the conflict."

Azeri leader Aliyev accused Armenia of fabricating the plane incident. "Turkey is not a party to the conflict, in no way participates in it and there is no need for this," he said. Aliyev said Azerbaijan was calling up tens of thousands of reservists under a partial mobilisation announced on Monday.

"We are able to punish the aggressor ourselves so that he would not even dare to look in our direction," he said. PUTIN APPEAL

Any descent into all-out war could threaten to drag in not only Turkey, but Russia. Moscow has a defence alliance with Armenia, but also enjoys close relations with Azerbaijan. The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone to Pashinyan for the second time since the start of the crisis and said all sides should take measures to de-escalate. It has not made public any contacts between Putin and Aliyev.

The Kremlin said Moscow was in constant contact with Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan. Any talk of providing military support for the opposing sides would only add fuel to the fire, it said. U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tweeted: "With casualties rapidly mounting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, the Trump Administration needs to call the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan immediately to de-escalate the situation. It must also demand others - like Turkey - stay out of this conflict.”

RISING CASUALTIES Pashinyan told the BBC in an interview that Azeri forces had shelled villages and towns in Nagorno-Karabakh and inside Armenia itself on Tuesday.

"There are casualties among both military and civilians. Dozens are killed and hundreds are wounded," he said. Azerbaijan's prosecutor's office said 12 Azeri civilians had so far been killed and 35 wounded by Armenian fire. The Azeri side has not disclosed military casualties.

Nagorno-Karabakh has reported the loss of at least 84 soldiers. "What can I say? It's a war. We hear air raids several times a day and hide in bomb shelters," Albert Voskanyan, a resident of the enclave's capital Stepanakert, told Reuters.

Armenian officials said earlier that a civilian was killed in an Azeri attack on the Armenian town of Vardenis, more than 20 km (12 miles) from Nagorno-Karabakh. They said a bus caught fire in the town after being hit by an Azeri drone. Azerbaijan's defence ministry said that from Vardenis the Armenian army had shelled the Dashkesan region inside Azerbaijan. Armenia denied those reports. (Additional reporting by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi, Riham Alkousaa in Berlin, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber in Moscow and Ece Toksabay in Ankara; Writing by Mark Trevelyan and Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Heinrich and David Gregorio)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Nigeria: Bayelsa Government approves October 5 as date for full reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Living through bubble LeBrons biggest career challenge so farThe Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James believes living in the NBAs bio-secure bubble has probably been the biggest challenge of ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Israels Netanyahu urges Beirut neighborhood to act now on alleged Hezbollah arms depotIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday accused Lebanons Hezbollah of storing weapons ne...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump and Biden to meet in pivotal first presidential debateRepublican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will square off for the first time on Tuesday in a pivot...

Napa Valley wineries menaced by wildfire, as second California blaze kills 3

Firefighters in Northern California on Tuesday struggled to make headway against two fast-moving, destructive wildfires, one threatening towns and wineries in Napa Valley and another that killed three people in the Cascade foothills closer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020