Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Gandhi demand's UP Chief Minister's resignation, says has no moral right to continue

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said he has no moral right to continue as Chief Minister.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 11:51 IST
Priyanka Gandhi demand's UP Chief Minister's resignation, says has no moral right to continue
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said he has no moral right to continue as Chief Minister. Priyanka slammed the Chief Minister after the last rites of the Hathras gang-rape victim was performed at her native place in the absence of her family members, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Priyanka, in a tweet, said, "Yogi Adityanath RESIGN. Instead of protecting the victim and her family, your government became complicit in depriving her of every single human right, even in death. You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister," it added. She, in a subsequent tweet, said, "I was on the phone with the Hathras victim's father when he was informed that his daughter had passed away. I heard him cry out in despair."

"He (victim's father) had just been telling me that all he wanted was justice for his child. Last night, he was robbed of the chance to take his daughter home for the last time and perform her last rites," she added. The Hathras victim's body reached from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after midnight.

The 19-year-old died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, after she was gang-raped in Hathras a fortnight ago. The victim was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. (ANI)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 on course for monthly decline as virus fears rise

Londons FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday and was headed for its second monthly decline in six as growing economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Brexit subdued risk appetite. The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.6, led by travel and...

Germany confirms one more African swine fever case in wild boar

One more case of African swine fever ASF has been confirmed in a wild boar in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, the state government there said on Wednesday.The new discovery was outside the area where the first cases were found, it ...

Ramesh, Alter books in Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Prize longlist

Twelve books on a variety of themes ranging from political biographies to reportage, anthropology to history and environmental histories to regional studies by writers like Jairam Ramesh, Stephen Alter and Vikram Sampath among others have m...

Godrej Security Solutions introduces Steri-on, India's first Plasma ion currency sterilizer

- The patented Plasma Ion Cluster technology to reduce the spread of pathogens during cash transactions in banks, retail, and other cash-heavy sectors MUMBAI, India, Sept. 30, 2020 PRNewswire -- Godrej Security Solutions GSS, the leading In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020