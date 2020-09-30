BJP will do well in upcoming Assembly by-polls: Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday expressed confidence that the BJP will do well in the upcoming Assembly by-polls in the State. As many as 28 Assembly constituencies are going on by-polls on November 3, results of which will be announced on November 10.

"The people of the State have understood Congress very well. Now the party will know itself on November 10, when results of 28 by-polls in the State will be out," the minister said. "There is no doubt that people won't let Congress win as they keep on telling lies. It earlier did not fulfil promises given in the manifesto. The people will make the BJP win the election as its only motto is development," he said.

"Just like Kamal Nath, I am also a Hanuman Bhakt. Anybody can be the Lord's devotee. However, its the Lord who will decide the outcome of the elections," he added. Earlier, the Election Commission announced by-polls for one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, and 56 Assembly constituencies spread across several States. (ANI)